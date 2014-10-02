StyleCaster
Share

20 Fall Accessories Worth the Splurge

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Fall Accessories Worth the Splurge

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Fall Accessories Worth the Splurge
20 Start slideshow

While some people like to splurge on new clothes every season, we tend to think there’s nothing more worthwhile than investing in designer accessories. Since you can wear things like shoes, scarves, and bags every day, it’s a no-brainer that you’ll get your money’s worth.

MORE: The 10 Best Places to Buy Designer Bags for Less

When looking for the right piece to splurge on, make sure it’s something fairly classic, or at least something that gels with other things you’ve got in your closet. And when it comes to those outdoor accessories like fur hats, cashmere scarves and leather gloves, don’t think twice: There’s really nothing like the real thing.

MORE: 10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Buying Something Expensive

We’ve gathered 20 of the most stylish designer accessories—from shoes and bags to gloves and capes—that are perfect for the fall season.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

MARY KATRANTZOU, 'Circle' pochette bag, $890; at Farfetch

Fendi 'Petit 3Jours' Leather Shopper; $2,550 at nordstrom.com

Alexander Wang Cara Calf Hair Bicolor Ankle Boots; $850 at saksfifthavenue.com

Kenzo Fire-Flocked Pouch, $349; at Matches

Mansur Gavriel Leather bucket bag, $695; at Net-a-Porter

MOSCHINO Olivia textured-leather belt, $295; at Net-a-Porter

Elizabeth and James Cynnie Mini Calf-Hair Bucket Bag; $545 at matchesfashion.com

Valentino Black Leather Rockstud Back Gloves; $645 at ssense.com

Burberry Merino Wool Ruana; $795 at nordstrom.com

Chloé Leopard-Print Calf Hair Ankle Boots; $1345 at saksfifthavenue.com

Lanvin Black Snakeskin Patterned Mid-Length Gloves; $695 at ssense.com

Acne Studios Leather Knee-High Boots; $1050 at saksfifthavenue.com

Adrienne Landau Rabbit Fur Scarf; $395 at saksfifthavenue.com

Alexander McQueen Wool & Silk Skull Shawl; $745 at saksfifthavenue.com

Christopher Kane Grey Python & Cashmere Long Gloves; $685 at ssense.com

Lanvin Chain-Embellished Rabbit and Hare-Felt Hat; $850 at net-a-porter.com

Mackage Tan Shearling Orea Convertible Gloves; $165 at ssense.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Rabbit Fur-Trimmed Silk Scarf; $495 at saksfifthavenue.com

10 Crosby Derek Lam Danielle Leather & Suede Ankle Boots; $450 at saksfifthavenue.com

3.1 Phillip Lim 'Medium Pashli' Leather Satchel; $895 at nordstrom.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

How to Pull Off Pastels in the Fall

How to Pull Off Pastels in the Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share