StyleCaster
Share

42 Ideas to Make Every Room in Your Home Prettier

What's hot
StyleCaster

42 Ideas to Make Every Room in Your Home Prettier

Kristen Bousquet
by
Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House
43 Start slideshow
Photo: No Glitter No Glory

For most of us, our homes are our sanctuary. Whether you’re working from your house or coming back after a long day, you want your space to not only be a beautiful, relaxing, organized and clutter-free place to spend time, but also, and most importantly, reflect you and your unique tastes and personality. After all, keeping your pad decorated in a way that feels like you—and making it a place you want to be—can make all the difference between a house and a home.

MORE: The 8 Best Home Makeovers You Need to See to Believe

Sometimes though, it can be hard to come up with a design plan or execute home decor without hiring an interior designer—a luxury that’s not always feasible. That’s what we’ve got social media and the many, many home design blogs for: the answer to pretty much any decor issue.

And the most important lesson we’ve learned from said blogs and clicking through social media is putting your own twist on your space doesn’t have to be an expensive one. Sprucing up your digs can be as easy as adding a few bright accents to a shelf, tossing a fur throw over your desk chair, or merely picking some flowers and arranging them nicely to set on your nightstand.

MORE: 25 Things You Need from Zara Home Right Now

We’ve gathered 42 great, small ways to make every room in your house prettier and cater to your own, personal aesthetic.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2014.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 43
STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Embrace Your Eccentric Tastes
Embrace Your Eccentric Tastes

Photo: The Dainty Squid

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A New Way to Show Off Your Pics
A New Way to Show Off Your Pics

Photo: The Dainty Squid

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Winking Bath Mat
A Winking Bath Mat

Photo: Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Bring the Bright Rug In
Bring the Bright Rug In

Photo: Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Just One Pop of Color
Just One Pop of Color

Photo: Katie's Pencil Box

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Black-and-White Photo Wall
Black-and-White Photo Wall

Photo: Katie's Pencil Box

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Mirror, Mirror, Mirror on the Wall
Mirror, Mirror, Mirror on the Wall

Photo: Milk Decoration

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Rugs Aren't Just for the Floor
Rugs Aren't Just for the Floor

Photo: Design Sponge

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Go Dark in the Kitchen
Go Dark

Photo: No Glitter No Glory

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Crystal Shrine
A Crystal Shrine

Photo: Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Wall Art Photography
Wall Art Photography

Photo: Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Modern Art and Knickknacks
Modern Art and Knickknacks

Photo: Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Side Table Love
Side Table Love

Photo: No Glitter No Glory

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Bathroom Plants
Bathroom Plants

Photo: Urban Attitude

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Bath Counter Plant
Bath Counter Plant

Photo: Peppa Hart /No Glitter No Glory

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Super-Cute Succulents
Super-Cute Succulents

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Mini Pics
Mini Pics

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | All-Natural
All-Natural

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Don't Overlook Your Office Desk
Don't Overlook Your Office Desk

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Flowers Above the Bed
Flowers Above the Bed

Photo: Honestly WTF

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Pretty Backyard Table
A Pretty Backyard Table

Photo: Andrea Posadas/Honestly WTF

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | The Blues
The Blues

Photo: Ashley Batz/Honestly WTF

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | All the Wall Art
All the Wall Art

Photo: Jen Kay/Honestly WTF

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Books and Succulents
Books and Succulents

Photo: Jen Kay/Honestly WTF

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Gem Bookends
Gem Bookends

Photo: Kristen Loken/Honestly WTF

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Mix and Match
Mix and Match

Photo: Jenny Norris Interiors

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Pretty Pastels
Pretty Pastels

Photo: Julep

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Super-Sleek Bathroom
Super-Sleek Bathroom

Photo: Jenny Norris Interiors

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Typography Art
Typography Art

Photo: Queensland Homes

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | An Organized Shelf
An Organized Shelf

Photo: Minted

STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Real Retro
Real Retro

Photo: Jenny Norris Interiors

Fresh Flowers
Photo: witanddelight_/Instagram
Black-and-White Prints in the Hall
Photo: thriftydecorchick/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Voilà!

A post shared by Estée Lalonde (@esteelalonde) on

View this post on Instagram

Voilà!

A post shared by Estée Lalonde (@esteelalonde) on

Minimal Vanity
Photo: esteelalonde/Instagram
A Peachy Scheme
Photo: ____rosycheeks/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday! 💐✨

A post shared by Nicole Gibbons (@nicolegibbonsstyle) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday! 💐✨

A post shared by Nicole Gibbons (@nicolegibbonsstyle) on

A Bouquet of Roses
Photo: nicolegibbonsstyle/Instagram
Boho Chic
Photo: celestial.bohemian/Instagram
Luxurious Vanity
Photo: finallyaforeverhome/Instagram
Pretty Pink
Photo: artlovesantiques/Instagram
Navy Blue Industrial Chic
Photo: gencdecomimarlik/Instagram
Wild
Photo: luxehabitation/Instagram
But First...
Photo: aliceandco_nz/Instagram
STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Pin It
Pin It!

Design Ideas to Make Every Room in Your House Prettier | @stylecaster

Next slideshow starts in 10s

15 Times Celebrities Got Real About Sex

15 Times Celebrities Got Real About Sex
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Embrace Your Eccentric Tastes
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A New Way to Show Off Your Pics
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Winking Bath Mat
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Bring the Bright Rug In
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Just One Pop of Color
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Black-and-White Photo Wall
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Mirror, Mirror, Mirror on the Wall
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Rugs Aren't Just for the Floor
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Go Dark in the Kitchen
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Crystal Shrine
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Wall Art Photography
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Modern Art and Knickknacks
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Side Table Love
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Bathroom Plants
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Bath Counter Plant
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Super-Cute Succulents
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Mini Pics
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | All-Natural
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Don't Overlook Your Office Desk
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Flowers Above the Bed
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Pretty Backyard Table
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | The Blues
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | All the Wall Art
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Books and Succulents
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Gem Bookends
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Mix and Match
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Pretty Pastels
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Super-Sleek Bathroom
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Typography Art
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | An Organized Shelf
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Real Retro
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Fresh Flowers
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Black-and-White Prints in the Hall
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Minimal Vanity
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Peachy Scheme
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | A Bouquet of Roses
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Boho Chic
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Luxurious Vanity
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Pretty Pink
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Navy Blue Industrial Chic
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Wild
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | But First, Coffee
  • STYLECASTER | Design Ideas for Every Room in Your House | Pin It
Tags:

Promoted Stories

35 Design Ideas to Make Every Room in Your House Prettier | Feminine Home Decorating | @stylecaster
share