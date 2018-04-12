42 Ideas to Make Every Room in Your Home Prettier

For most of us, our homes are our sanctuary. Whether you’re working from your house or coming back after a long day, you want your space to not only be a beautiful, relaxing, organized and clutter-free place to spend time, but also, and most importantly, reflect you and your unique tastes and personality. After all, keeping your pad decorated in a way that feels like you—and making it a place you want to be—can make all the difference between a house and a home.

Sometimes though, it can be hard to come up with a design plan or execute home decor without hiring an interior designer—a luxury that’s not always feasible. That’s what we’ve got social media and the many, many home design blogs for: the answer to pretty much any decor issue.

And the most important lesson we’ve learned from said blogs and clicking through social media is putting your own twist on your space doesn’t have to be an expensive one. Sprucing up your digs can be as easy as adding a few bright accents to a shelf, tossing a fur throw over your desk chair, or merely picking some flowers and arranging them nicely to set on your nightstand.

We’ve gathered 42 great, small ways to make every room in your house prettier and cater to your own, personal aesthetic.

A version of this article was originally published in June 2014.