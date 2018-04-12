42 Ideas to Make Every Room in Your Home Prettier

For most of us, our homes are our sanctuary. Whether you’re working from your house or coming back after a long day, you want your space to not only be a beautiful, relaxing, organized and clutter-free place to spend time, but also, and most importantly, reflect you and your unique tastes and personality. After all, keeping your pad decorated in a way that feels like you—and making it a place you want to be—can make all the difference between a house and a home.
MORE: The 8 Best Home Makeovers You Need to See to Believe
Sometimes though, it can be hard to come up with a design plan or execute home decor without hiring an interior designer—a luxury that’s not always feasible. That’s what we’ve got social media and the many, many home design blogs for: the answer to pretty much any decor issue.
And the most important lesson we’ve learned from said blogs and clicking through social media is putting your own twist on your space doesn’t have to be an expensive one. Sprucing up your digs can be as easy as adding a few bright accents to a shelf, tossing a fur throw over your desk chair, or merely picking some flowers and arranging them nicely to set on your nightstand.
MORE: 25 Things You Need from Zara Home Right Now
We’ve gathered 42 great, small ways to make every room in your house prettier and cater to your own, personal aesthetic.
A version of this article was originally published in June 2014.
View this post on Instagram
We recently redesigned a few corners of @studio125mpls with several customized pieces of furniture from @maidenhome. I never thought custom furniture could be within reach, or even remotely approachable but I'm excited to say it is and we are loving the result! Catch our design story on the blog today.
View this post on Instagram
SUPER happy with how this wood wall on the stairs came together!! I can’t tell you how wonderful it is to be feeling back to normal after months of back pain and healing. I’m getting my mojo back after so long and enjoying back into the DIY groove. Feels SO good. Anyway, feel free to check out the how-to for this one and the source for those super cheap black and white prints (and everything else) at the link in my profile —> @thriftydecorchick. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
my dressing room/home salon is coming on beautifully...still have a little way to go but the finishing touches bits are the best! #dressingroom #homesalon #ikeafurniture #lauraashley #luxurydecor #instahome #finishingtouches #showhome #passion4interior #homeinspo #dreamhome #interiors #interiordesign #homesofinstagram #shabby #luxuryhome #dreaminteriors #ourhome #insidemyhome #actualinstagramhomes #homestyle #homeinspiration #homesweethome #homeaccount #homeobsessed #homefollowers #modernliving
View this post on Instagram
Always inspired by @popandscott Happy Thursday! • • • Follow @artlovesantiques for home inspo + online shop ✨LINK IN BIO✨ • • • • • #interior #instahome #homedecor #interior4all #decoration #interiores #furniture #homestyle #interiors #interiorstyling #interior123 #inredning #myhome #interiordecor #homedesign #finahem #livingroom #nordiskehjem #etsy #thatsdarling #midcenturymodern #boho #bohemian #home #homestyle #midcentury #canonphotography #bohostyle #etsyshop #inspiration #homeinspo
View this post on Instagram
•pink #design #interiordesign #home #decor #architecture #homedecor #inspiration #furniture #decoration #style #interior #luxury #interiors #homedecor #instagood #interior4all #house #vintage #designer #livingroom #modern #beautiful #myhome #homedesign #furniture #instahome #lifestyle #homeware #homeinspo #luxhabitation
View this post on Instagram
✖️H E L L O F R I D A Y ! ✖️ Going to need ALL the coffees today as we are feeling a bit jet lagged! What's your plans for the weekend? Pic via @thorsbu • • • • • #aliceandconz #interiorlovers #instahome #homedecor #interior_and_living #interiors #interiorstyling #onlyinterior #homeinspo #interior_caa #interiordecoration #homeinspiration #interior4all #interior123 #homewares #interiorandhome #homeandliving #passion4interior #homestyle #homestyling #pocketofmyhome #sharemystyle #nz #butfirstcoffee