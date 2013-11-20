Design Challenge: I Need a Bedding Makeover

The highlight of the day for a lot of us, me included, is climbing into bed after it is over to relax. Unfortunately for me, my bedding has been pretty drab for quite some time, consisting of a beige duvet, even duller charcoal throw, and a few pillows. Not exactly the lush escape I’ve often pictured myself dozing off in.
Enough was enough; I wanted my bedding to reflect my personal style. This season Ralph Lauren Home has just introduced the Signature Classics bed and bath collection—exactly the update I needed. After a lot of consideration (selecting sheets I found out is a lot like buying shoes) I settled on the RL 464 solid sheeting complimented with the Palmer sheeting—graphic, fun, and preppy, all of the elements that I dreamed of my bed incorporating.
Luckily for me Bloomingdales.com has an app that allowed me to experiment with color (you can’ t exactly just try on endless bedding to see what works best, after all).
The combination that I ultimately settled on takes its cues from classic menswear influences, a color palette of white, navy, and red to compliment my Robin egg blue walls, and the crisp feeling of bedding that you often find in top hotels. And while I never thought of myself as a monogram kind of girl, I went for it with these sheets, which I think gives the bed the perfect posh finishing touch.
Click through the gallery above to see how I transformed my bed and nightstand, and how you can get the look yourself!
Photography by: Rolando Robínson
