Design Challenge: I Need a Bedding Makeover

The highlight of the day for a lot of us, me included, is climbing into bed after it is over to relax. Unfortunately for me, my bedding has been pretty drab for quite some time, consisting of a beige duvet, even duller charcoal throw, and a few pillows. Not exactly the lush escape I’ve often pictured myself dozing off in.

Enough was enough; I wanted my bedding to reflect my personal style. This season Ralph Lauren Home has just introduced the Signature Classics bed and bath collection—exactly the update I needed. After a lot of consideration (selecting sheets I found out is a lot like buying shoes) I settled on the RL 464 solid sheeting complimented with the Palmer sheeting—graphic, fun, and preppy, all of the elements that I dreamed of my bed incorporating.

Luckily for me Bloomingdales.com has an app that allowed me to experiment with color (you can’ t exactly just try on endless bedding to see what works best, after all).

The combination that I ultimately settled on takes its cues from classic menswear influences, a color palette of white, navy, and red to compliment my Robin egg blue walls, and the crisp feeling of bedding that you often find in top hotels. And while I never thought of myself as a monogram kind of girl, I went for it with these sheets, which I think gives the bed the perfect posh finishing touch.

Click through the gallery above to see how I transformed my bed and nightstand, and how you can get the look yourself!

Photography by: Rolando Robínson

With the amount of time that we all spend in bed (or at the very least the amount of time that we all aspire to spend in bed) it isn't too much to ask to have bedding that reflects our personal style. With that in mind I went about giving my bed a much-needed update. Here, the tips that I learned along the way, and how to get this bedding look yourself. You can't exactly try out various bedding options in a department store dressing room (if only!). Ralph Lauren Home introduced its Ralph Lauren Signature Classics collection this season in a variety of colors (think bedding in everything from equestrian orange to charcoal). Thanks to app on Bloomingdales.com I actually got to play around with the color story I wanted to create for my bedroom, eventually settling on a classic color scheme of red, white, and, navy to complement my Robin egg blue walls. Layering is crucial to the success of this bed. The bedding is a combination of Ralph Lauren Signature Classics RL464 flat and fitted sheets in Tuxedo White, Ralph Lauren Signature Classics Palmer bed blanket in Polo Navy, topped with the Ralph Lauren Classics Palmer duvet in Polo Navy. The Ralph Lauren Home cabled cashmere throw blanket in French Blue is the perfect finishing touch. No headboard? No problem. Lots and lots of pillows can act as a replacement. I used three sets of pillows to create this look—the Ralph Lauren Signature Classics RL464 standard pillowcases in Polo Navy, the Palmer Euro shams in Polo Navy and the Palmer standard shams in Polo Navy. The Palmer boudoir pillow in Polo Navy and a graphic needlepoint pillow that had been in my living room serve as accent pieces. As far as pillows are concerned, more is always more in my book. What you keep at your bedside table should be both gorgeous and and functional. Small storage boxes in luxe materials like porcelain and shagreen are great for throwing knick-knacks in (like loose change) and no one has to be the wiser as to what is actually inside. Fresh flowers at your bedside also give an instant (and affordable) update. SHOP THIS ROOM: 1. Ralph Lauren Home Delmere small jewelry box ($1,295, ralphlaurenhome.com). 2. Ralph Lauren Home cabled cashmere throw blanket in French Blue ($595, ralphlaurenhome.com). 3. Oriental Furniture covered jar with blue landscape design in white ($38, wayfair.com). 4. Ralph Lauren Signature Classics Palmer euro sham in Polo Navy ($130, bloomingales.com/RLHomeStylist). 5. Ralph Lauren Signature Classics Palmer bed blanket in Polo Navy ($215, bloomingales.com/RLHomeStylist). 6. Ralph Lauren Signature Classics Palmer duvet in Polo Navy ($330, bloomingales.com/RLHomeStylist). 7. Vintage Tiffany & Co. sterling silver vase ($4,750, 1stdibs.com).










