Desert Inspired Style: Dressing For Las Vegas

Alyssa
by

Here in New York it’s still the dead of winter, but it’s hard not to be drawn to the vivid colors and loud patterns of the desert-inspired styles for spring. Whether it’s Aztec prints, tribal shapes or ancient skulls, southwestern influence is everywhere you look. Collections like Missoni Spring 2011 and Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2011 immediately come to mind, making us long for a vacation south of the border.

Click through a selection of pieces that will definitely leave you daydreaming of the desert.


