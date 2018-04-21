16 Desert-Inspired Interiors That Will Bring the Coachella Vibes Home

With Coachella winding down, we’ve seen enough from afar to get a serious case of FOMO. For those who weren’t able to dilly-dally around Indio in trendy bohemian getups, you can take the ‘chella inspo and translate that into your home decor. While it may not make you feel like you’re there, it’ll sure look like it (minus the tipsy influencers everywhere).

Some may be thinking that Coachella seems a bit too juvenile to work for home decor, but desert-inspired interiors have been seriously picking up popularity lately on our Pinterest and Instagram feeds. With some Southwestern influence, your home can go from basic to a modern, bohemian dream with just a few touches.

Who needs to be at a festival when you have a home that brings that serene, laid-back feels every time you’re in it? Click through the slideshow for 16 interiors we’ll be copying ASAP.