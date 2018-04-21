StyleCaster
16 Desert-Inspired Interiors That Will Bring the Coachella Vibes Home

16 Desert-Inspired Interiors That Will Bring the Coachella Vibes Home

Kristen Bousquet
by
16 Desert-Inspired Interiors That Will Bring the Coachella Vibes Home
Photo: Amy Bartlam / One King's Lane

With Coachella winding down, we’ve seen enough from afar to get a serious case of FOMO. For those who weren’t able to dilly-dally around Indio in trendy bohemian getups, you can take the ‘chella inspo and translate that into your home decor. While it may not make you feel like you’re there, it’ll sure look like it (minus the tipsy influencers everywhere).

MORE: 6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring

Some may be thinking that Coachella seems a bit too juvenile to work for home decor, but desert-inspired interiors have been seriously picking up popularity lately on our Pinterest and Instagram feeds. With some Southwestern influence, your home can go from basic to a modern, bohemian dream with just a few touches.

Who needs to be at a festival when you have a home that brings that serene, laid-back feels every time you’re in it? Click through the slideshow for 16 interiors we’ll be copying ASAP.

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Van Het Kastje Naar De Muur

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Ridged pot

Ridged pot, $16+ at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Studio McGee

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Winny Pebble stunning wooden dish trays

Winny Pebble stunning wooden dish trays, $21 at Winny Pebble

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Adore Magazine

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Ulla accent chair

Ulla accent chair, $399 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

New Darlings

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Urban Outfitters Lydia woven basket

Urban Outfitters Lydia woven basket, $29 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

at{mine}

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Target Lory pouf

Target Lory pouf, $50 at Target

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

at{mine}

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Target Myna tufted velvet armchair with brass legs

Target Myna tufted velvet armchair with brass legs, $269 at Target

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

at{mine}

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Urban Outfitters Ira hanging planter

Urban Outfitters Ira hanging planter, $18 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

at{mine}

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Winny Pebble cute small side table

Winny Pebble cute small side table, $270 at Winny Pebble

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

The Brick House

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Pom Pom at Home Finn throw

Pom Pom at Home Finn throw, $195 at Pom Pom at Home

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Mix and Chic

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Loomstead cotton sheet and pillowcases in light grey

Loomstead cotton sheet and pillowcases in light grey, $89 at Loomstead

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Style by Emily Henderson

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | One-of-a-kind geometric multi woven rug

One-of-a-kind geometric multi woven rug, $329 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

at{mine}

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Winny Pebble Mediterranean style rug

Winny Pebble Mediterranean style rug, $128 at Winny Pebble

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Vintage Revivals

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Pier 1 dramatic fringe woven wall decor

Pier 1 dramatic fringe woven wall decor, $50 at Pier 1

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Marika Jarv

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Embury three-drawer dresser

Embury three-drawer dresser, $998 at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Home Adore

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Target Tansy strap headboard with metal frame

Target Tansy strap headboard with metal frame, $200 at Target

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Desert Inspired home decor home interior

Adore Magazine

STYLECASTER | Desert Inspired Interiors | Zara Home mini herringbone linen bedspread

Zara Home mini herringbone linen bedspread, $200 at Zara Home

