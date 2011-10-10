Derek Zoolander Debuts New “Look” on SNL

Hide your kids and hide your wives. The man, the myth, the legend, a.k.a. Derek Zoolander (played by Ben Stiller)is back. “New York’s hottest male model” stopped by Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update” this weekend to chat with host Seth Meyers and the most glorious gay in the game, Stefon (played by Bill Hader).

Derek popped up to promote his upcoming “Halloween party” with Stefon.”For too long, Halloween in New York has been a quiet, almost religion-y holiday for old people and babies, but that’s all about to change,” he said.

But don’t expect this to be some ecstasy-filled rave.”I want to use this party as a message, a message that I want to spread, that you don’t need illegal drugs to have a good time. There are plenty of good prescription drugs,” the model explained.

Ah, okay. As usual, the man makes a good point. Let’s take a moment to appreciate Derek’s new look in the video below and get excited for the upcoming movie — which, just as a reminder, is being co-written by Mr. Jennifer Aniston himself (Justin Theroux). (And as a side note, Stefon is just always perfect, don’t you think?)