Derek Lam, Prabal Gurung and Others Get Behind the Lens for Project Paz

Last night Project Paz held its third annual benefit to raise money for children impacted by violence in the city of Juarez, Mexico. The coolest part of the evening is that a slew of high profile fashion designers including Joseph Altuzarra, Yigal Azrouël, Michael Bastian, Tory Burch, Prabal Gurung, Carolina Herrera, Tommy Hilfiger, Derek Lam, and Thakoon Panichgul, among others, donated photos that they had taken to be auctioned off during the evening. One of our favorites was a photograph (pictured above) by Juan Carlos Obando, which took its cues from Mexican cinema. The only guidance that was given to the participating designers was to take a photo that reflects Mexico. Derek Lam’s take was a photo of romantic red carnations.



Handbag designer Rafé Totengco, who was heavily involved in the event, donated a photo of his nephew drinking from a fresh coconut. “The photograph is from a vacation in Tulum,” he told us. “It reminds me of my own childhood back in the Philippines. Every child should be this happy growing up and this is what this event is about.”

In addition, more than thirty pieces curated by Anne Huntington of AMH Industries from artists such as Alex Hank, Mauricio Limón, and Mosco y Alejandra Ugarte Bedwell were auctioned off. The money raised will benefit Ampliando el Desarrollo de los Niños, a program that funds after school programs for unprivileged children in Juarez.

For more information on Project Paz visit ProjectPaz.org.