Now You Can Buy Derek Lam Wine

First, he did a line of clothes for mass retailer Kohl’s, now, fashion designer Derek Lam is branching into vino. The designer has partnered up with Cliff Lede Vineyards in Napa Valley to release a cabernet sauvignon branded with his name.

The heavy-bodied wine, which Lam dubbed “Poetry by Derek Lam,” is a cabernet sauvignon blend made from hillside fruit from Cliff Lede’s own Poetry Vineyard that has been aged for two years in French oak barrels. According to Eye on Glam, the blend is 76 percent cabernet sauvignon, 14 percent merlot, 6 percent petit verdot, 3 percent franc, and 1 percent malbec.

Neiman Marcus. “[It] was an unexpected but totally interesting project,” Lam initially blended the wine back in 2010, and only 47 cases of the wine will be sold starting this October, available online through Cliff Lede as well as via. “[It] was an unexpected but totally interesting project,” Lam told WWD of his latest endeavor. “To create a wine, which may seem [completely different from] creating fashion, actually has many parallels. The most exciting intersection is that [each] comes from a passion for imagination and creativity.”

To us, the collaboration actually makes a bit of sense. Fashion and wine are both completely subjective experiences, so it follows that a person with good taste in fashion will have good taste in wine. We look forward to tasting Lam’s latest pet project!

