Derek Lam For Kohl’s to Hit Stores This Spring

It looks like our efforts to incorporate a little Derek Lam into our closets is officially going to be a bit easier: The designer is set to team up with Kohl’s to create a capsule collection for the retailer’s higher-fashion initiative, DesigNation, which features collections based on international inspiration from big-name designers.

According to WWD, Lam drew from recent visits to Rio de Janeiro, using the epic botanical gardens, the jungle and local museums as main influences.

Hitting stores and Kohl’s website in April and May, prices will range from $36 to $98 and offerings will include dresses, outerwear and swimwear, as well as other seasonal basics. Colors will run the gamut from jungle green, aquamarine and yellow, to nude and orange sorbet.

Though we have to survive the winter before we get our hands on the collection, we’re eager to scope out the first installment Kohl’s DesigNation initiative — a collab with Narciso Rodriguez, which debuts November 7.