Derek Jeter Knows How To Treat His One Night Stands, Do You?

New York’s beloved Yankees have one of the most notorious playboys in its midst: the home run-hitting Derek Jeter. The baseball superstar will be interviewed by Barbara Walters as part of her special program featuring Walters’ picks for the 10 Most Fascinating People of 2011.

But Jeter has been in the news lately for a very different reason. One of his friends confided to the New York Post that the Yankee has had a pretty impressive series of one night stands — but don’t worry, he gets a car to take the girls home the next day.

Our favorite part of the story? Jeter also gives these lucky ladies baskets filled with souvenirs, including a signed baseball. And he keeps them in his car, just in case an opportunity presents itself.

So maybe these gals won’t replace Minka Kelly in Jeter’s heart, but at least they have some serious swag to sell on eBay. And that, my friends, is what we call a win-win situation (but not really).

What do you think makes up appropriate one night stand etiquette? Let us know in the comments section below!

Image courtesy ofMCMULLAN CO/SIPA.