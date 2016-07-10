Derek Jeter and Swimsuit Model Hannah Davis are Officially Married

Derek Jeter may have dated some of the world’s most beautiful women—Jessica Alba, Jordana Brewster, Minka Kelly, Adriana Lima, and Mariah Carey among them—but he finally made it official with Hannah Davis.

.

The 42-year-old former New York Yankees captain married girlfriend of almost four years, 26-year-old swimsuit model model Hannah Davis on Saturday at a small ceremony in Napa, California that included Jeter’s past teammates Jorge Posada, Andrew Jones, and Tino Martizez.

According to reports, the bride wore custom Vera Wang. Congrats to the happy couple!