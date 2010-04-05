Derek Blasberg Pens Style Book and 6 More Stylish Men We Rely On

Image: Infphoto.com



Derek Blasberg is fashions social sweetheart. The Midwest native and NYU alum has a CV any fashion writer would kill for– with masthead appearances at top fashion vessels including V Magazine, style.com, Vogue, and Harpers Bazaar. Plus, his circle of friends is filled with style icons including Chloe Sevigny, Kate Bosworth, Emma Watson, and the Olsen twins (whose lovely coffee table book Influence was edited by Blasberg).

Throughout his years of jet-setting, Blasberg has witnessed his fair share of feminine wiles– and has become quite the expert on female etiquette (or lack there of, as we’re sure more than a few of those fashion parties included some table dancing). It was almost inevitable then that his new book, Classy: Exceptional Advice for the Extremely Modern Lady (available Tuesday, April 6) would offer up tips and tools on style, manners, dating, and socializing for women in 2010.

Blasberg’s tome is one in a long line of advice books by fashion moguls, from Rachel Zoe, to Nina Garcia, and Kelly Cutrone. But, with his natural penchant for humor and taste, this fashionable male may just be the leader of the pack.

And speaking of fashionable males– Blasberg isn’t the only one we’d turn to for advice. Below, weve gathered up our top choices for men in the fashion industry that gals religiously rely on.

Simon Doonan



Image: infphoto.com

Doonan, Creative Director of Barney’s New York, caught the attention of visionaries around the world with his innovative and elaborate window displays (think celebrity caricatures and blood-stained windows with murdered mannequins). What you may not know is that he has also been entertaining readers since 2001– starting with his first book (of four total), Confessions of a Window Dresser. His dry British humor and witty cultural critiques even landed him a regular column at The New York Observer. Doonan is certainly a leader in a long line of male fashionistos.



Andre Leon Talley



Image: infphoto.com

The 67 contributing editor of American Vogue, ALT (as he’s oft referred), has always been known for his extravagant lifestyle– even before he hit the tennis courts in a diamond-encrusted Piaget in The September Issue. The man has basically inherited the fabulous gene via osmosis– before his decades-long tenure at Vogue, former editrix, Diana Vreeland, and Andy Warhol mentored him. Between being a front row fashion show staple and style advisor to the first family (ALT introduced Michelle Obama to Jason Wu), hes now on the judging panel of the long-running reality show Americas Next Top Model.



Scott Schuman, The Sartorialist



Image: designerdirection.com

At first, Scott Schumans fashion blog , The Sartorialist, included photos of fashionable people based in NY. As it gained hits and popularity, he began traveling and shooting photos all over the world. Soon enough, his posts were not only on everyones GoogleReader but major designers inspiration boards as well. Schuman boasts a monthly column in GQ, an ad campaign for DKNY, Burberrys Art of the Trench project, a six-figure book deal with Penguin, and a chic French fellow-shutterbug girlfriend, Garance Dore.



Joe Zee



Image: modelinia.com

As the current Creative Director of Elle (since 2007), Joe Zee got the job with a resume that includes stints at W as Fashion Director and Contributing Fashion Editor at Details and House & Garden. He’s also worked with top fashion photographers including Annie Leibovitz, Patrick Demarchelier, Juergen Teller, and Bruce Weber on major ad campaigns. These days, we follow Joe Zees tweets straight from the front row of Fashion Week.



Brad Goreski



Image: themalcolm.com

Weve witnessed his ups and downs on The Rachel Zoe Project— from his spats with longtime assistant Taylor Jacobson, to his pronouncement of love for Natalia Vodianova through song. Before joining Camp Zoe, Brad served as a West Coast assistant at Vogue, where he discovered and came to admire Zoes styling. Once he met her at a Chanel dinner, the rest was history. Ever since his small screen debut, weve fallen for the four-eyed, bow tie wearing boy.



Alexander Wang



Image: theselby.com

While Alexander Wang obviously isnt the only male fashion designer that influences ladies’ style choices (our list would also include Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, and John Galliano, to name a few)– its his love for Mean Girls and Clueless that makes us want to be his best friend, too. With about three years in the fashion game, his iconic model off duty look has made his label skyrocket in sales as well as in the press. His clothing is street-savvy chic and wearable. Plus, with his affordable diffusion line expanding, Wang will be in far more closets than those of his well-to-do downtown followers.

More News We Love:

Shopping for: Zoe Saldana

Topshop Celebrates One Year Anniversary in NYC!

Get Ahead of the Fall 2010 Trends