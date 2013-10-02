Stuff We Love: Stationery Gets a Cheeky Facelift Courtesy of Derek Blasberg and Paperless Post

It’s kind of ironic that even though stationery’s very purpose is often to spread the word that a party is happening, the paper product in itself can be a tad stale and, well, un-party like. Now, known party-goer and man-about-town Derek Blasberg is out to change that trend.

Blasberg has teamed up with hip e-stationery brand Paperless Post to introduce a line of fun-loving, unapologetic stationery that offers a lighthearted approach to invitations, thank you cards, and even “I’ve moved” announcements. With messages like, “When I’m not hating you conditionally, I’m loving you unconditionally,” how could they not be awesome?

Have a gander at some of our favorite designs below, and head over to Paperless Post to start picking out your next party invitation! The line is available both as e-cards and as printed paper invitation that start at $1.05 per card.

