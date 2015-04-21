StyleCaster
Share

A New Online Store Lets You Buy Top Fashion Bloggers’ Old Clothes

What's hot
StyleCaster

A New Online Store Lets You Buy Top Fashion Bloggers’ Old Clothes

by
19 Shares
A New Online Store Lets You Buy Top Fashion Bloggers’ Old Clothes
10 Start slideshow

Ever since fashion bloggers started sharing carefully-styled outfits to Instagram, we’ve wanted to shop just about everything in our social media feeds. Sadly, Instagram hasn’t introduced a shopping feature (yet!), so we’ve been forced to switch between Instagram and Google to try and workout just where to buy our favorite bloggers’ outfits.

No more: Depop–a marketplace that lets friends sell things to other friends–is becoming the one-stop destination to snap-up second hand threads from big fashion bloggers. That bags, shoes, tops, dresses, and coats you once coveted can actually be yours–at a fraction of the retail price.

Right now, the bloggers behind The Blonde SaladSong of StyleMan RepellerLe HappyPeace Love SheaI Am GallaPursen BootsAndy Heart, and more are selling their pre-loved looks for a steal on the app. There are vintage Chanel bags, thrifty high street pieces, barely-worn designers shoes and right this minute a PB 0110 shoulder bag going for around half its retail price. 

MORE: 17 Fashion Bloggers Who Also Have Awesome Online Stores

The store is celebrating with a blogger closet sale this weekend in New York–but for everyone else all around the world, keep clicking for 10 awesome pre-loved, blogger-approved pieces to buy on Depop online.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 10

Andy Heart
Whistles Asymmetric Pleat Skirt, $20; at Depop

Peace Loves Shea 
Chanel Bag, $1,295; at Depop

The Blonde Salad 
Bob Sdrunk Sunglasses, $72.20; at Depop

Peace Loves Shea
Stuart Weitzman Silver Pumps, $149; at Depop

Andy Heart
PB 0110 Shoulder Bag, $225; at Depop

The Blonde Salad
Skazi Black and White Skirt, $64.50; at Depop

Peace Loves Shea
ALC Pink Biker Jacket, $350; at Depop

Man Repeller
Fuchsia Fringe Shoes, $350; at Depop

Song of Style
Mikoh Swimwear Yellow Psychedelic Romper, $70; at Depop

Le Happy
One Teaspoon Denim Shorts, $45; at Depop

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Prettiest New Bridal Hair Inspiration

The Prettiest New Bridal Hair Inspiration
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share