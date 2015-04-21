A New Online Store Lets You Buy Top Fashion Bloggers’ Old Clothes

Ever since fashion bloggers started sharing carefully-styled outfits to Instagram, we’ve wanted to shop just about everything in our social media feeds. Sadly, Instagram hasn’t introduced a shopping feature (yet!), so we’ve been forced to switch between Instagram and Google to try and workout just where to buy our favorite bloggers’ outfits.

No more: Depop–a marketplace that lets friends sell things to other friends–is becoming the one-stop destination to snap-up second hand threads from big fashion bloggers. That bags, shoes, tops, dresses, and coats you once coveted can actually be yours–at a fraction of the retail price.

Right now, the bloggers behind The Blonde Salad, Song of Style, Man Repeller, Le Happy, Peace Love Shea, I Am Galla, Pursen Boots, Andy Heart, and more are selling their pre-loved looks for a steal on the app. There are vintage Chanel bags, thrifty high street pieces, barely-worn designers shoes and right this minute a PB 0110 shoulder bag going for around half its retail price.

The store is celebrating with a blogger closet sale this weekend in New York–but for everyone else all around the world, keep clicking for 10 awesome pre-loved, blogger-approved pieces to buy on Depop online.