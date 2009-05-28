Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Recovers from Surgery

Depeche Mode has been canceling recent shows on their summer tour schedule while their singer Dave Gahan tends to his recent health issues. Gahan recently underwent a successful surgery to remove a low-grade malignant tumor from his bladder.

Gahan is recovering until June 8th and Depeche Mode has been making efforts to reschedule their postponed shows. The majority of the changed shows are a part of the European tour. Stateside shows (including Depeche Mode’s much anticipated headlining show in Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival) have not been officially changed and will begin on July 24th.

Good luck to Dave Gahan in a speedy recovery!