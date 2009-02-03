Dent May and His Magnificent Ukulele Release a New Album Today

Remember those alleged special skills challenges like, “Rub your tummy and pat your head”? Or, “Jump into this foam pit and don’t hold your breath”? Or, “Jump on the trampoline, chew gum and don’t choke”? I have a new one, “Say, ‘Dent May and his Magnificent Ukulele’ and don’t smile to yourself.”



Dent May and his Magnificent Ukulele are releasing their new album, “The Good Feeling Music of Dent May and his Magnificent Ukulele” today. (For the record, Dent May and his Magnificent Ukulele is actually the band’s name; I’m not just messing with you.) Dent May’s music is immediately endearing- not too different from the band’s namesake and highly incorporated instrument the ukulele. As I listen to this album off Animal Collectives record label Paw Tracks, I feel like Dent May is just trying to make me smile with his charmingly clever lyrics and unique jocular sound.

Dent May is basically a giant wump style wise. I don’t mean this in an offensive way by any means but he reminds me of Kip from Napoleon Dynomite. Now, anyone can be a style muse so why can’t Dent May? His hometown preppy look is incredibly lovable. I want to rock grandpa cardigans with Dent May and go vinyl diving, be weird and, “do what ever I want, gosh!” Oddly enough, I’m really digging this Tory Burch Women’s Merino Multi Color Trim Caz Cardigan from Bloomingdales. The vintage color combination of mustard, grey, brown and white is suiting of Dent May’s style and would look perfectly in place alongside Dent May and his magnificent ukulele.