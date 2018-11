Ground breaking news – Dennis Hopper (you know the iconoclastic star of Easy Rider, Hoosiers, and Blue Velvet) was rushed by ambulance to the E.R. wearing an oxygen mask due to a “flu-like stomach ailment.” Hopper was in New York when the incident occurred promoting his role as a music mogul on the Starz TV version of Crash. Unfortunately he had to cancel most of his promotional tour that consisted of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon and The Today Show.

