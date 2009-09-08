Name: Denise Williamson

Occupation: Owner of Denise Williamson Showroom and Williamson PR

Location: 119 Mercer Street Loft 2S

1. What is your go-to shopping destination?

Anywhere that I’m traveling to next.

2. How would you describe yourself in one sentence?

Adventurous

3. What is the ultimate item on your wish list this season?

New Margiela shoes

4. Who are your favorite designers?

Anyone I currently have the pleasure of representing.

5. What is your favorite tradition?

Waking up early, having coffee, and planning my day.

6. If your life were made into a movie, who would you want to star as you? Why?

Kate Winslet because she’s real and she’s smart.

7. If you had a time machine, which style era would you visit first?

The future

8. If you could be on the cover of any magazine in the world, what would it be and what would you wear?

Time Style and Design, NYT T Style magazine. I would wear all black.

10. Tell us about the five pieces you find yourself buying, wearing, and replacing over and over again.

Anything black, Margiela shoes and bags, Rick Owens leathers.

11. What is one beauty product you can’t imagine living life without?

Sleep.

12. Tell us about your signature drink- what is it, where do you get it?

Vodka gimlet with fresh lime juice from Smith and Mills.

14. What movie could you watch 30 times and still love unconditionally?

Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

15. What inspires you?

My daughter Eva.

17. What’s next?

The future