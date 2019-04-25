Knee-Length Denim Shorts Are the New Bike Short

Scroll To See More Images

Bike shorts were one of 2019’s most pervasive—and frankly, most surprising—trends, with plenty of style-savvy influencers endorsing the ’80s look, and styling it with everything from structured blazers and strappy heels to athleisure hoodies and chunky dad sneakers. While denim cut-offs with mid-thigh hems have been warm-weather staples for as long as we can remember, longer-length denim shorts appear to be ousting Daisy Dukes this summer. If Instagram is any indication—and it often is—denim bermudas will reign supreme in the shorts sphere this year, and we’re not totally sure how we feel about it.

You may know these knee-length shorts as “mom shorts,” “jorts,” “knee shorts” or—of course—bermudas. But no matter what you call them, they’re quickly emerging as an “ugly” fashion favorite. Trendsetters like Kendall Jenner and Pernille Teisbaek have already publicly endorsed the trend, and many of your favorite retailers have stocked up on denim bermudas in droves. Given the rise in surf-inspired trends, like shell jewelry and tie-dye tees, it’s really no surprise beachy bermudas would rise to popularity in tandem. Of course, as is the case with now-ubiquitous bike shorts, you can elevate your bermuda shorts with the addition of heels and blazers—just as easily as you can pair them with your favorite band tee, baseball cap and worn-in sneakers.

Despite these tell-tale signs, if you’re still slightly skeptical of this intimidating style, we don’t blame you. While bermudas exude a certain nostalgic charm, the hemline can be hard for anyone who isn’t Gisele Bündchen. If you’re intrigued by the trend, but afraid to jump straight on the bermuda bandwagon, opting for a slightly looser fit with a rigid denim design could be a safe place to start—and darker indigo and black washes offer an even more accessible way into the trend.

1. Frame Le Vintage Bermuda Shorts, $200 at Shopbop

These vintage-inspired knee shorts give you the look of rigid denim with a hint of stretch.

2. Allie Denim Shorts, $88 at Reformation

Vintage charm with a worn-in raw edge.

3. High-Rise Denim Bermuda Shorts, $16.99 at Forever 21

These white bermudas practically scream summer.

4. Coast to Coast Biker Shorts, $78 at Free People

We love the added detail courtesy of the exposed button fly.

5. Agolde ’90s High-Rise Bermuda Shorts, $138 at Anthropologie

These rigid shorts look straight out of a vintage store—but actually have modern, figure-flattering fit.

6. Knee-Length Denim Shorts, $34.99 at H&M

We can’t enough of the bermuda short/structured blazer combo.

7. BlankNYC Bermuda Short, $88 at Revolve

For low-rise-loving ladies.

8. Levi’s 501 Slouch Denim Bermuda Short, $79 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect blend of surfer girl and tomboy.

9. Re/Done The Long Shorts, $230 at Shopbop

Of course Re/Done is on board with this blooming trend.

10. Rigid Denim Cycling Shorts, $65 at Topshop

Washed black gives the bermuda short a more grown-up feel. Don’t you think?

