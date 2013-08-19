StyleCaster
Denim Shirts: 10 Souped-Up Styles To Wear Into Fall

Valeria Nekhim
by
Granted, the denim shirt has been an Americana staple for decades, but we have modern-day tastemakers like Jenna Lyons to thank for opening our eyes to the versatility of the piece. In 2013, a chambray topper is the sartorial equivalent of a white t-shirt or blue jeans— it goes with everything and can easily be dressed up or down.

Since becoming a closet mainstay a few years ago, the jean shirt continues to be reinvented season after season, making it impossible to resist buying new ones as often as we can. Though a classic version in both light and dark washes are must-haves you’ll be reaching for time and time again, going for an unconventional style, with an all-lace back or patchwork detail is an easy way to refresh your fall wardrobe while still ensuring your outfit maintains a relaxed feel.

For a modern riff on the Canadian tuxedo, try teaming  J.Crew‘s bead encrusted chambray shirt with a pair of faded skinny jeans and perfectly pointed pumps. Meanwhile, a classic denim shirt like the one featured from Club Monaco will look rad when worn under a chic sweatshirt, or tucked into a midi-skirt—two major fall  trends. And since summer’s not over yet, toss a denim blouse over your favorite sundress, bikini, or wear with white denim shorts.

Boy Shirt In Beaded Chambray, $118; at J.Crew

Acne Wave Denim Shirt, $260; at NET-A-PORTER

Penfield Wayland Denim Trail Shirt, $80; at Madewell 

Moto Indigo Denim Patch Shirt, $96; at Topshop 

1969 Printed Denim Shirt, $69.95; at Gap

Joe's Jeans Denim And Leather Western Shirt, $228; at Shopbop

Dark Blue Shirt, $79.90; at Zara

Glamorous Colorblock Chambray Button-Down Shirt, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Denim Shirt With Lace Back and Sleeve Detail, $44.72; at ASOS

