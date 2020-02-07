Um, We May Have Just Found the Perfect Denim Dress for Spring and Summer

Scroll To See More Images

Although it may feel as if winter will be here forever—Even Los Angeles isn’t having pool-ready weather as of late—spring and summer will eventually be upon us, and I, for one, am already planning my outfits. If there’s one thing every closet needs, it’s a warm weather staple piece that you can wear myriad ways. And when I saw the new Wash Lab denim shirtdress at Nordstrom, I knew that this was the item of clothing we all should have in our wardrobes this spring and summer. Not only does it combine two of the easiest things to wear (denim and dresses), but it’s also just cute as hell—and super versatile.

In case you haven’t heard of Wash Lab, they’re a Los Angeles-based indie label that just hit the virtual shelves of Nordstrom. While the entire collection is absolutely adorable, their denim shirtdress is the perfect spring and summer pick. It comes in two different shades of denim (Dark Blue and Medium Blue) and runs in sizes XS-XL—which, according to the Nordstrom size chart, means sizes 0-18.

Seriously, though, I’ve never seen a dress that’s easier to wear with whatever accessories you love. You can pair either denim shirtdress with boots, heels, sneakers—You name it. If it’s chilly, this shirtdress would look adorable with pretty much any jacket or cardigan. In other words, you can style this dress however you want, and it’ll probably look incredibly chic.

The possibilities are endless, but one thing’s for sure: You could probably wear this dress a different way every single day of spring and summer. It even features a touch of spandex, so you won’t feel like you’re wearing stiff denim all day. I mean, this is a definite wardrobe necessity.

You can get this dress for yourself on the Nordstrom website for $108. Don’t worry about your budget, babe, because this dress basically takes the place of 10 different outfits. It’s the perfect way to freshen up accessories that need a new life or shoes that are hidden in the back of your closet. This Wash Lab shirtdress is a blank canvas, and you’re the artist.

