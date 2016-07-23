A Shoppable Guide to Denim Pencil Skirts

Pencil skirts: the preferred silhouette of power lawyers, hot teachers, and imperious editors … right?

Not exclusively! In denim, the vibe is less boardroom, more cool-boss (think Jenna Lyons rather than Miranda Priestly).

The form-fitting style is the sophisticated sibling of the cutoff mini and ’70s midi, and, even distressed, it can be dressed up with a button-down and heels for an easy work outfit, or worn with a going-out top (they’re baaaack) for Friday-night drinks.

To be honest, I was a little skeptical of the pencil style at first; I’m a die-hard fan of minis, and it seemed like the kind of thing that only those with Brigitte Bardot proportions could pull off. (In other words: not me.) And while I do still think it’s a knockout on hourglass figures of all sizes, I was pleasantly surprised when I tried one on the other week.

With a vintagey high-rise, knee-length hem, and perfect mid-blue wash, it was super-flattering—not to mention practically begging to be paired with a white tee and neck scarf. (I’ll avoid the “French girl” cliche here, but, well, you know…)

Ahead, pick up a few street-style-approved outfit ideas and shop some of our favorite styles.