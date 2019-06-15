How to Style Those Weird AF Jeans You Just Bought

Scroll To See More Images

The word “denim” summons images of pretty standard styles. The comfy boyfriend jeans you’ve been wearing since college. The go-to denim jacket you’ve thrown over anything and everything. The ripped black jeans you slip into on weekend nights. We all have our favorites—the tried-and-true basics we rely on time and time again. But these pieces are really just the tip of the jean iceberg. Anything-but-average denim clothes are abundant—so abundant, in fact, that you could probably build an entire, funky AF wardrobe out of them.

Now, I know as well as the next person that being aware of cool denim clothes is one thing—actually shopping and wearing them is another. So I challenged myself to ditch my standard denim rotation and snag some of summer’s most unique denim pieces, instead. What’s nice? These statement-makers practically do the styling work for you; you can throw them on with a top you already own, and you’ll have an eye-catching look in a snap. Seriously, after scoring two or three not-so-basic denim pieces, it looked like I’d revamped my entire wardrobe. (Who knew?!)

I’ll be honest: I love to be extra, and I’ve historically avoided denim because it’s not extra enough. (Save one pair of go-to skinny jeans, for obvious reasons.) But I’ve come to discover there are tons of anything-but-basic denim options—embroidery, patchwork, colors, prints—and I emerged from this experiment with a newfound appreciation for the textile. Quirky, colorful options abound—as long as you know where to look.

Shirt: Vintage, writer’s own | Jeans: Lulus | Shoes: writer’s own | Hat: Olive + Pepper

If, by chance, I were planning to wear denim on a daily basis, this is probably how I’d style it. I’m all for a cool band tee and some comfy shoes, but sometimes, the look can skew a bit boring if you ask me. These jeans (which are close to my go-to skinnies in silhouette) offered a dose of funky color to an otherwise-classic look, leaving me feeling all kinds of cool. (Plus, fun fact: This was my first time shopping Levi’s that weren’t vintage, and I was pleasantly surprised with how comfortable they were!)

Shirt: Lulus | Jeans: Warp + Weft | Shoes: vintage, writer’s own | Hat: Lack of Color

This look was more up my alley. Because, well, color.

These jeans were different from my go-to skinnies in a few ways. First, the shape—they were a cropped flare-leg fit (which I’d never tried before, and absolutely loooooved). Then, the dusty rose color (obviously). Finally, the texture—the jeans were super soft and velvety, which offered a nice contrast to some of the more rigid styles that pervade the genre. They were also super stretchy, which was definitely a win.

Basically, these didn’t really feel like jeans, which is, I think, why I loved them so much. If you couldn’t tell, pink’s my favorite color, so I decided to run with the all-pink-everything theme and pair the pants with a coordinating top.

Jeans: Etica Denim | Shoes: Lulus | Shirt: Lulus | Hat: Lack of Color | Purse: vintage, writer’s own

If I had to describe my style, I’d definitely call it contemporary-retro. I’m obsessed with all things ’60s and ’70s, so I was super into the idea of flare-leg jeans.

As I slid them on, I was surprised with just how flattering the fit was—especially when worn with heels. My legs looked incredibly long (thanks to the high waist, too!) so I was LIVING in this pair. The wash was lighter and a little bluer than I was used to, but I started to low-key love the palette after wearing them around for a bit.

Jeans: Lulus | Shoes: Lulus | Blazer: vintage, writer’s own | Headband: The Beauty Studio Boutique

This pair was by far the most in-your-face, so naturally, I was hella excited to wear them around the city. To keep things somewhat simple, I decided to pair these beauts with a simple tie-waist white blazer and my favorite white heels; I wanted to leave the jeans feeling like the statement piece of the whole look.

As I walked around the streets of Boston, I was given the most compliments in this pair. I loved how simple this outfit was to toss on—it really looked like I tried a whole lot harder than I really did.

Jeans: vintage, writer’s own | Shoes: vintage, writer’s own | Shirt: Lulus | Hat: Forever 21

I’m essentially the queen of color, so when I saw these jeans at the Goodwill, I didn’t even think twice about trying them on. It was truly a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants moment, because these jeans fit like they were made for me. (Isn’t that the best feeling when you’re thrifting?!)

When I was putting together an outfit with this fun pair, I wanted to keep the spotlight on the jeans, so I stuck with a simple black top. To keep the look feeling summery, I tossed on a fun straw hat and pair of vintage chunky sandals—and basically called it a day.

Every time I’ve worn these jeans to date, someone has stopped me to ask me where I got them. Pro tip: Look through every single rack at the thrift stores—these weren’t even my size!