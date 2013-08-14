Want: A Slouchy Denim Moto Jacket For Under $100

What: A slouchy dark denim moto jacket for under $100.

Why: What’s cooler than denim fused with a biker-style silhouette? Plus, details like the off-center zipper, the notched collar with snaps, and the shoulder epaulettes are sure to add a dose of edge to our fall outwear. Plus, we love the park-slouchy, part-tailored shape of the piece, which will be in heavy rotation once the temperature drops.

How: Since we’re fans of rocking a moto jacket the same way we would a humble cardigan, we’d toss this over everything—from a ’90s-style floral babydoll dress (they’re huge for fall, ladies!) to cropped black trousers and a button-down blouse.

1969 Denim Moto Jacket, $89.95; Gap