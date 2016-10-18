How 8 STYLECASTER Editors Style Fall’s Must-Have Denim

Walk into the STYLECASTER offices on any given day and you’re pretty much guaranteed to see a whole team of people in denim. We love it; we live in it; we can’t get enough of it.

Another thing we love? Fantasy-shopping for outfits we’d buy if money were no object (far more economical than actual shopping, you see). So, with a whole new season of glorious denim options in front of us, we’ve taken the opportunity to compose our dream ensembles featuring our key pieces of the moment—be that a perfectly distressed jacket, pair of on-trend step-hem jeans, or a button-front indigo pencil skirt.

Keep scrolling for the denim looks eight STYLECASTER editors are obsessing over for fall.

“If my style were a person (other than, well, me) it would be Stevie Nicks meets Mary-Kate Olsen meets Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice.’ I tend to stick to all black (I know, I know) with the occasional pop of denim or blush if I’m feeling wild, which is what we have going on here with this luscious Wang number. I’m not the most practical person, but what I love about this look is how seamlessly—at least in my world—it can be transitioned from day to night, which is super helpful as someone who is constantly running around the city.”

1. Boyfriend Denim Jacket with Fur Lining, $2,250; at Alexander Wang

2. Camera Bag, $195; at Pop & Suki

3. Gold Peaked Collar, $250; at Eddie Borgo

4. Sheer Mesh Top, $10.90; at Forever 21

5. Marlee Dress, $198; at Reformation

6. Vans Old Skool Sneaker, $55; at Need Supply Co.

“Madewell makes the best denim—it always fits the same way, so I don’t have to try it on if I don’t feel like it—and these step-hem jeans are the perfect style and color for fall. Pair them with a ribbed turtleneck, tailored wool coat, bucket bag, and the best white sneakers you’ll ever find (better than Common Projects, at less than a third of the price), and you’re out the door. I’d wear this look as comfortably to work as I would on a Saturday afternoon stroll in Brooklyn.”

1. Sessun Hello Dolly Coat, $398; at Cloak & Dagger

2. The Perfect Vintage Jean: Step-Hem Edition, $128; at Madewell

3. The Ribbed Wool Turtleneck, $85; at Everlane

4. Baggu Drawstring Purse, $140; at Need Supply Co.

5. Kenneth Cole New York Kam Leather Sneaker, $120; at Spring

“This is pretty much my ultimate girl-about-town outfit—if, you know, I went about town and didn’t spend my life watching Netflix at home. I rarely wear color, since I feel most comfortable in black skinny jeans with various black jackets and shirts, but if I do break the black mold, it will inevitably be with a neutral, like this burgundy Tod’s Leather Biker Jacket layered over a J. Crew white-striped sweater. These Hudson Nico skinny jeans are also a god-send, since they come in extra-long lengths, which I need for my insanely long inseam.”

1. Nico Midrise Supermodel Super Skinny in Black, $165; at Hudson Jeans

2. J. Crew Liv Striped Merino Wool Sweater, $100; at Net-A-Porter

3. Tod’s Leather Biker Jacket, $5,375; at Net-A-Porter

4. Elizabeth and James Mini Cynnie Bucket Bag, $445; at Neiman Marcus

5. Nala Peep Toe Sandals, $105; at Topshop

6. Jack + G Ear Nut Earring, $66; at Catbird

“When cold weather hits, I generally wear different versions of the same outfit: jeans, sweater, booties. This year, I’m indulging in the super-comfy wide-leg trend (and probably never, ever taking this coat off).”

1. The Group Bernard Coat in Heather White, $375; at Aritzia

2. Wilfred Crevier Knit Top, $85; at Aritzia

3. Weekday Ave A-Line Wide Leg Jeans, $65; at ASOS

4. Leather High-Heel Ankle Boots, $119; at Zara

5. Winden Jewelry Anna Earring, $202.99; at Need Supply Co.



“Body-hugging denim and shearling are two of my favorite things, so I’d live in this outfit if I could. It’s sophisticated with a touch of edge—my fall look of choice.”

1. Lyle Shearling Vest, $1,498; at DVF

2. Cats 5000 Classic Sunglasses, $165; at Ray-Ban

3. Solace London Denim Kriece Pencil Skirt, $270; at Intermix

4. Kain Ear Jackets, $70; at Jenny Bird

5. Sam Edelman Campbell Booties, $160; at Zappos

6. Mini Rider Bag, $98; at J.Crew

“Although they may look a bit wild on first glance, floral jeans are an excellent way to trick the world into thinking you’re wearing proper pants that aren’t denim. They also allow you to rock a Canadian tuxedo that doesn’t read as one, which is exactly how I plan to wear this pair—with a chambray shirt. Even though my husband gives me side-eye, I love pairing leopard and floral patterns for some fun print-mixing. To help tie it all together, I’d throw on a camel coat and gold watch to play off the neutral-toned shoes, and carry a bright cobalt bag that picks up the blues in the shirt and pants.”

1. 7 For All Mankind Floral-Print Skinny Ankle Jeans, $149.25 (was $199); at Saks Fifth Avenue

2. Vince Stand-Collar Wool and Cashmere Trench Coat, $695; at Nordstrom

3. Always Chambray Shirt, $78; at J.Crew

4. Side-Zip Medium M.A.B. Tote, $295; at Rebecca Minkoff

5. French Sole Peppy Flat, $189.95; at Online Shoes

6. Michael Kors Women’s Chronograph Bradshaw Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, $250; at Macy’s

“This is my teenage dirtbag—in a good way—outfit. I will always love a denim mini skirt (sorry, haters of the world) and for fall, I plan on pairing mine with some chunky heeled boots, a knit beanie (in pastel pink, naturally), and a long-sleeve Ganni tee with some faux-hardcore lettering on the sleeves. I’d live in this look all weekend long.”

1. Ennis Sunglasses, $295; at RVS Eyewear

2. Ganni O’Brien Cotton T-Shirt, $106; at MyTheresa

3. Moto Denim High-Waist Pelmet Skirt, $55; at Topshop

4. Cashmere Beanie, $55; at & Other Stories

5. Spirit Boots, $550; at Dear Frances

“I wear ripped jeans year-round, but these ones are perfect for fall because they’re not going to actually make me COLD (the holes are minor). Plus, the rich, cozy, textured pieces I’d pair them with instantly make the whole look a little more polished. Who says distressed denim can’t be dressed up?”

1. Rag & Bone The Dre Boyfriend Skinny Jeans, $250; at Shopbop

2. Long-Sleeve Pullover, $395; at Derek Lam

3. Clash Franges Bag, $478; at Zadig & Voltaire

4. Fleece-Lined Cable-Knit Beanie, $55; at Plush

5. Elise Studded Suede Heel, $895; at Alexander Wang