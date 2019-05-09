Denim Jumpsuits Are a Delightful Addition to Any Summer Wardrobe

Scroll To See More Images

If spring’s quintessential piece is the gingham dress, summer’s is the denim jumpsuit. Though jean skews a little heavy for the calendar’s hottest, most oppressively humid months, denim jumpsuits offer a timeless appeal that transcends traditional temperature concerns. Any trip to the beach, day at the park or afternoon spent at a backyard barbecue would be enhanced by the addition of a denim jumpsuit—and any summer wardrobe would, too.

Though the denim jumpsuit sounds like a fairly straightforward affair, the array of silhouettes on offer leave the genre feeling complex, dynamic, enticing. Sleeve lengths come as varied as necklines—with spaghetti straps as abundant as long sleeves, and deep Vs as ample as high-neck zip-ups. Legs come in wider cropped styles, tapered skinnies, rolled-up relaxed renditions and everything in between. Waistlines are present and not-so-present—adorned with belts, or embellished with nothing at all.

This summer, there’s a denim jumpsuit—or two, or 10—on offer sure to delight any shopper around. Whether it’s a day-to-day go-to or a low-key statement-maker you’re after, you’re sure to find it in the veritable sea of denim jumpsuits available at your favorite retailers this season.

1. Strappy Midwash Jumpsuit, $42 at ASOS

The denim jumpsuit, at its most classic.

2. Jean Genie Jumpsuit, $70 at Nasty Gal

Who said summer can’t be edgy?

3. Sugarhigh Lovestoned Little Dipper Coverall, $298 at Free People

Fodder for your next Instagram.

4. Chambray Pinafore Jumpsuit, $34.90 at Forever 21

A jumpsuit that doubles as overalls. Or overalls that double as a jumpsuit? We’re not sure—but we know it’s cute AF.

5. Curve Denim Blazer Jumpsuit, $63 at ASOS

The wash on this blazer jumpsuit is too chic to pass up.

6. Chambray Tie-Waist Jumpsuit, $27.90 at Forever 21

Summer denim skeptics can rest assured knowing some chambray options are on offer.

7. Wednesday’s Girl Cami Jumpsuit, $42 at ASOS

From the tie-front top to the eyelet-adorned hemline, this jumpsuit is all kinds of adorable.

8. Indigo Denim Utility Jumpsuit, $103 at ASOS

Sleek enough for the office.

9. Citizens of Humanity Kelly Culotte Denim Overalls, $258 at Anthropologie

This jumpsuit looks comfy enough to nap in.

10. Cloth & Stone Wide-Leg Chambray Jumpsuit, $160 at Anthropologie

Like your favorite flowy maxi—but in jumpsuit form.

11. Noisy May Denim Boilersuit, $79 at ASOS

Unzip this boilersuit to reveal a seriously cute bandeau, bralette or bikini top.

12. Jump On Board Denim Jumpsuit, $32 at Nasty Gal

Long live the wide-leg crop.

13. Only Wrap Denim Jumpsuit, $87 at ASOS

Equal parts comfy and low-key sexy—which, um, yes please.

14. Chambray Cami Jumpsuit, $38 at Forever 21

Perfect for brunch, date night and everything in between.

15. Trey Coverall, $188 at Free People

A little ruched detailing goes a long way.

16. Strappy Flared Jumpsuit, $53 at ASOS

Veritably mod.

17. Mother The Zip Riveter Jumpsuit, $215 at Revolve

We never could resist a racer-stripe detail.

18. Denim Blazer Jumpsuit, $63 at ASOS

This jumpsuit might not have been designed with the office in mind, but it might as well have been.

19. Miss Sixty Puff-Sleeve Denim Jumpsuit, $267 at ASOS

Who said denim and puff sleeves had to be mutually exclusive?

20. Denim Jumpsuit, $89.90 at Zara

Badass.

21. Flare-Leg Boilersuit, $87 at ASOS

Legs that come with just enough flare to keep things interesting.

22. Minnie Chambray Jumpsuit, $248 at Anthropologie

Light wash, ruffled sleeves—can’t lose.

23. Noisy May Denim Boilersuit, $56 at ASOS

All the classic appeal of denim, combined with all the low-key grunge appeal of a boilersuit.

24. Denim Puff-Sleeve Tapered Jumpsuit, $99.99 at Madewell

A no-fail silhouette, rendered in a truly timeless textile.

25. Wrangler Factory Floor Coverall, $148 at Revolve

This sexy coverall is just waiting to make its way to a bar.

26. All Boilers Down to Denim Boilersuit, $55 at Nasty Gal

Another denim boilersuit that’s practically begging to be worn undone.

27. Joe’s Jeans Lucia Denim Jumpsuit, $88 at Revolve

A little ’70s flare—plus a lot of sleek 2019 style.

28. Agolde Tatum Jumpsuit, $248 at Revolve

A jumpsuit that looks like it walked straight off the runway.

29. 3×1 Mila Denim Jumpsuit, $495 at Anthropologie

Buying this and styling it with the daintiest flats in our closet.

30. Tie Horn Button Denim Jumpsuit, $75 at Topshop

Positively delightful.

31. Surplice Chambray Jumpsuit, $89.95 at Anthropologie

A blank canvas for all kinds of accessorizing.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

A version of this story was originally published in November 2015.