26 Anything-but-Average Denim Jackets to Power Your Fall Wardrobe

26 Anything-but-Average Denim Jackets to Power Your Fall Wardrobe

26 Anything-but-Average Denim Jackets to Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Photo: Allison Kahler; Melodie Jeng/Getty Images; Christian Vierig/Getty Images; Timur Emek/Getty Images; Mauricio Santana/Getty Images; Melodie Jeng/Getty Images; Gotham/Getty Images.

Here at StyleCaster, we know that the end of August can only mean one thing: Autumn is coming.

OK, that didn’t read as Game of Thrones–y as we were hoping, but you get the point—the only thing on our minds right now is fall fashion. So whether you’re trying to piece together a back-to-school wardrobe, or you’re simply incorporating some new cold weather pieces into your repertoire, we’re here to help.

MORE: Your Everything Guide to Bodysuit Shopping (for Any Body Type)

Just like you, we’re looking for something a little different this fall. We’re sick of the boring old staples—they’re almost as tired as you are at the end of your commute. And one of those boring old staples just happens to be that 10-year-old denim jacket that fell off the hanger and is now sitting on the floor in the back of your closet. (Yeah, we’re spying on you.)

MORE: 33 Gorgeous Maxi Dresses to Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues

Have no fear—we’re not going to make you ditch the denim. Instead, we’re going to help you upgrade it by introducing you to some incredible, anything-but-ordinary denim jackets that are just as comfortable as traditional denim jackets but way more statement-making. Here, 26 of them—and a street-style-approved way to wear each. Go ahead and peruse, your future self will thank you for it.

STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Dipped in Paint

The beauty of a traditional denim jacket is that you can throw it over anything. The beauty of a paint-covered one is that you can throw it over anything and have a statement-making outfit.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Dipped in Paint

The beauty of a traditional denim jacket is that you can throw it over anything. The beauty of a paint-covered one is that you can throw it over anything and have a statement-making outfit.

MSGM paint-splatter denim jacket, $233 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Patchwork Paradise

Because patchwork doesn't have to mean a square here and there.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Patchwork Paradise

Because patchwork doesn't have to mean a square here and there.

Vintage 1970s patched and studded denim jacket, $298 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Pops of Pink

Even little details—on pockets or along the sides of a jacket—can make a big difference.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Pops of Pink

Even little details—on pockets or along the sides of a jacket—can make a big difference.

Night Market distressed denim jacket, $420 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Denim Details

If you want a not-so-average denim jacket that still feels pretty neutral, opt for something that features denim-blue detailing.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Denim Details

If you want a not-so-average denim jacket that still feels pretty neutral, opt for something that features denim-blue detailing.

Denim jacket, pre-order at TATMAN

Photo: TATMAN.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Studded and Sleeveless

Some days it's simply too hot for sleeves.

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Studded and Sleeveless

Some days it's simply too hot for sleeves.

Faith Connexion 

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Careful Colorblocking

Geometric shapes in crisp, bold lines? Yes, please.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Careful Colorblocking

Geometric shapes in crisp, bold lines? Yes, please.

Barney Cools B. rigid denim jacket, $119 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
At the Knee

Your favorite denim jacket, now available in trench coat form.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
At the Knee

Your favorite denim jacket, now available in trench coat form.

MSGM denim trench coat, $600 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Simple Showstopper

Almost a traditional denim jacket. Almost.

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Simple Showstopper

Almost a traditional denim jacket. Almost.

Ports V 

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Cozy Coats

For days when it's so cold out you want your denim go-to to be seriously cozy.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Cozy Coats

For days when it's so cold out you want your denim go-to to be seriously cozy.

Denim bomber, pre-order at TATMAN

Photo: TATMAN.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Cute Cutouts

Great from the front. Even better from behind.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Cute Cutouts

Great from the front. Even better from behind.

Rails Knox Best Friend patch jacket, $285 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Swaying Silhouette

Denim in a brand-new silhouette.

Photo: Gotham/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Swaying Silhouette

Denim in a brand-new silhouette.

Natasha Zinko patchwork denim jacket, $1,110 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
On the Fringe

Who can turn down a little fringe detailing? (We certainly can't.)

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
On the Fringe

Who can turn down a little fringe detailing? (We certainly can't.)

McGuire Can't Buy Me Love fringe jacket, $396 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Delightful Decor

Fuzzy collar, kitschy details, '90s vibes.

Photo: Timur Emek/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Delightful Decor

Fuzzy collar, kitschy details, '90s vibes.

Simonetta Ravizza ruched denim jacket, $461 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Specks and Spots

Because little details can be fun, too.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Specks and Spots

Because little details can be fun, too.

Hand-painted denim trucker jacket, $189 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Pretty in Pearls

Pearls, pearls and more pearls.

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Pretty in Pearls

Pearls, pearls and more pearls.

By the Way pearl denim jacket, $86 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Spectacular Sleeves

Because the phrases denim jacket and fuzzy sleeves shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Spectacular Sleeves

Because the phrases denim jacket and fuzzy sleeves shouldn't have to be mutually exclusive.

AVIÙ denim jacket, $455 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Bedazzled Beauty

For the shopper who can't decide between embellishment and fringe.

Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Bedazzled Beauty

For the shopper who can't decide between embellishment and fringe.

Beaded denim jacket, $120 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Material Masterpiece

Versatile from the front. Masterpiece from the back.

Photo: Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Material Masterpiece

Versatile from the front. Masterpiece from the back.

Not Your Girl denim jacket, $40 at Soho Girl

Photo: Soho Girl.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Fringy Fun

The opportunities for texture are endless.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Fringy Fun

The opportunities for texture are endless.

MSGM blue fringed denim jacket, $605 at Harvey Nichols

Photo: Harvey Nicholas.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Statement Sleeves

Your denim wants in on the puffy sleeve trend, too.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Statement Sleeves

Your denim wants in on the puffy sleeve trend, too.

DSquared2 exaggerated sleeve denim jacket, $955 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Spilled Bleach

Haphazard, but totally artful.

Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Spilled Bleach

Haphazard, but totally artful.

Urban Renewal Remade jacket, $98 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Tattered and Terrific

Tatters are the new embellishments.

Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Tattered and Terrific

Tatters are the new embellishments.

Diesel Devisty distressed denim jacket, $287 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Alluring Art

This denim jacket doubles as a basic and a literal work of art.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Alluring Art

This denim jacket doubles as a basic and a literal work of art.

Hand-painted denim jacket, $160 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Cropped Casual

Cropped, colorblocked fun.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Cropped Casual

Cropped, colorblocked fun.

Ksenia Schnaider reworked denim jacket, $325 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Star-Studded Sleeves

A denim jacket nice enough to wear out.

Photo: Mauricio Santana/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Star-Studded Sleeves

A denim jacket nice enough to wear out.

RtA Haylee Jacket, $243 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Beautiful and Breezy

Tired of your structured basic? Opt for a flowy longline coat instead.

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Let These 26 Not-So-Average Denim Jackets Power Your Fall Wardrobe
Beautiful and Breezy

Tired of your structured basic? Opt for a flowy longline coat instead.

Forte Dei Marmi Couture distressed denim jacket, $194 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.

