Want: A Vintage Denim Jacket Covered in ’80s-Style Pins

What: A vintage denim jacket covered in ’80s-style pins.

Why: When it comes to looking cool, nothing does the trick better than a classic jean jacket, and we’re loving this slouchy version that’s covered in ’80s-style pins to add a unique—and totally retro—touch.

How: We’d rock this denim jacket all fall with everything from dresses and tights to dark jeans a tee.

Urban Renewal Pinned Denim Jacket. $89; at Urban Oufitters