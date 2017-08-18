StyleCaster
30 Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket — Because Denim Will Never Go Out of Style

30 Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket — Because Denim Will Never Go Out of Style

30 Ways to Wear a Denim Jacket — Because Denim Will Never Go Out of Style
It’s a proven fact that denim jackets look cool—and they can totally be a savior in summer when you need to throw on something over your sundress in the evening when the temps start to dip. When fall hits, we’re definitely not ready to say goodbye to our broken-in denim, but the jackets can be problematic when it gets a little bit too cold. But with the right layering, however, you can wear that denim jacket through fall and even into winter—and look super cute in the process.

Pairing your denim jacket with fall-friendly flannels, oversized scarves, and knits are one way to go, and—when the weather gets even colder—layering it underneath an overcoat is an unexpected (and street style-ready!) way to get optimal use out of your trusty jean jacket.

We’ve gathered 30 fall outfits featuring denim jackets so you can see exactly how to take yours into the cooler seasons.

Originally posted October 2014. Updated August 2017.

