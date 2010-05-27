Denim Fit Guide: Styles For Every Figure

Walking into a denim department has become akin to keeping up with Madonna‘s latest boy toy they all look good, but so similar it’s hard to differentiate, and eventually we just end up giving up. Hudson Jeans lead designer Ben Taverniti has this sage advice: “Its all about effortless style and being comfortable with it. If it makes you feel great, go for it.”
That’s very PC and lovely, but Taverniti also gets real and divulges his one secret weapon for a seamless fit. “Stretch is every girls best friend…it sucks you in in all the right places, and being comfortable while looking fabulous well, you just cant beat that.” No sir, you cannot.
So now onto the guide where the purveyors of all the best denim in town let us in on their top styles for the season and which sexy lady bod they’ll figure flatter best.
Pear Shape
Unsure of who boyfriend jeans are really made for? The leader of the pack in the bf movement, Current/Elliott, says their signature, The Boyfriend Jean, is good for pear shaped bodies when worn with a tighter top as they accentuate smaller waists while hiding problem areas. Now you know. $218 at Shopbop
Straight Hipped
Current/Elliott doesn't only traffic in boyfriend styles. The uber comfy brand created The Elephant Bell, and explains that the look is good for girls with a boyish figure as they hug hips and flare out at the knee to create the illusion of sexy curves.
Real or make believe, curves are in favor if you hadn't noticed. $239 at Neiman Marcus
Athletic
Vince created their Slouchy Jean with a different silhouette in mind the athletic/boyish figure. The brand explains, both where the slouch hits and the fact that the pants sit low, help to add volume to the hips while accentuating the waist. Personally, we dig the distressing. $240 at Vince
Long Legs
AG Adriano Goldschmied explains, "The Legging is a new fit for a girl with gams! It is our skinniest fit which really elongates the leg, and has a 34 inseam!" Great news for all those models out there whining about how nothing ever fits. We kid. Tall skinny girls have problems too. $148 at AG Jeans
Boyish Petite
J Brand explains that the classic 910 skinny jean in the dark Ink wash is the ideal jean for a small chick. The 10-inch ankle opening and 29-inch inseam ensure that the fabric wont bunch at the ankle and that the jean will hit at the perfect spot. This super skinny style accentuates the curves of the leg and lifts the butt. Every girl can use a little lift in the butt every now and then. $160 at Neiman Marcus
Apple Shaped
Paige Adams-Geller adds that her cropped skinny styles, such as Paiges Skyline Ankle Peg, "flatter apple shaped bodies as it works to elongate the legs and slim the waist and hips. The classic rise helps to hold the waist in while the slightly wider 12 leg opening that hits at the ankle helps to elongate the legs." And we just thought the wash looked fun. $189 at Paige
Hourglass
Anlos Cassie denim legging was built for an hourglass figure, meaning Joan Halloway of Mad Men can finally kick her pencil skirt habit. The brand claims the lightweight stretch denim gives to accommodate fuller thighs and hips, while simultaneously sucking you in. Though it feels like a legging, the five-pocket styling and single-button closure accentuate a trim waistline and maintain the look of a jean. $123 at Shopbop
Flatters Most Body Types
Hudson's Stratton boot cut jean sits low on the waist and flares just enough at the bottom to give the illusion of curves. With super stretch though, they do just as good of a job at showing off what you already got. $198 at Shopbop
Cropped
Shorter girls usually have to go with wearing a cropped jean as a regular length, but with a 27" inseam, you can pull off your Audrey Hepburn ensemble in no time. Calvin Klein, $79.50 at Nordstrom.com
Bootylicious
Jean brands may come and go, but Joe's Jeans has staying power. Why? Well, for starters, a legendary fit like this "Honey" style gives girls with junk in the trunk the perfect flattering fit. $145 at Revolveclothing.com
Skinny
Have enviously skinny legs? Sometimes accentuating your god given gifts are the best way to go. Pull on an ultra-fitted pair like these Helmut Lang cotton-blend skinny jeans to make gams look a mile long. $196 at FarFetch.com
Petite with Curves
Fit model-turned-denim-designer, Paige Adams-Geller went into the biz because of her way with a good fit. She tells us, "The Laurel Canyon Petite is designed like Paiges sexy, signature Laurel Canyon, but has been rescaled and tailored to accommodate petite women. The boot cut shape helps to accentuate a womans curves while the flare elongates the legs and strategically placed back pockets perk the rear." $189 at Paige