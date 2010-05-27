Denim Fit Guide: Styles For Every Figure

Walking into a denim department has become akin to keeping up with Madonna‘s latest boy toy they all look good, but so similar it’s hard to differentiate, and eventually we just end up giving up. Hudson Jeans lead designer Ben Taverniti has this sage advice: “Its all about effortless style and being comfortable with it. If it makes you feel great, go for it.”

That’s very PC and lovely, but Taverniti also gets real and divulges his one secret weapon for a seamless fit. “Stretch is every girls best friend…it sucks you in in all the right places, and being comfortable while looking fabulous well, you just cant beat that.” No sir, you cannot.

So now onto the guide where the purveyors of all the best denim in town let us in on their top styles for the season and which sexy lady bod they’ll figure flatter best.

