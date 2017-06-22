Denim Dresses are On-Trend Again and We Are *Here* For It

We know, we know: The last time you wore a denim dress was probably in 1997, and it was probably just a weird version of overalls, and you probably paired it with a sun hat a la the Olsen twins or Tia and Tamara Mowry. In short, it didn’t look great. But denim dresses are back—and they’re chic as hell.

Seriously, hear us out: The newest iteration of denim dresses—and no, we don’t mean chambray, but jeans proper—are structured, modern, and totally on-trend. Ahead, we found 15 versions of the summer staple, including dark-wash pinafore, a button-down style, and a seriously cool patched slip dress that you can wear alone now or on over a turtleneck during chilly winter nights. Our favorites, ahead.