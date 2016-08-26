StyleCaster
11 One-and-Done Denim Dresses (And How to Wear Them)

Photo: Aibina's Blog

I’m a strong believer in all forms of the Canadian tuxedo: jeans, cutoffs, pencil skirts, jumpsuits—no outfit is safe from my philosophy of “just add denim.” (I might stop at denim red-carpet gown à la Britney Spears circa 2001—but then again, maybe not.)

One of my favorite iterations of the look involves a denim dress with an oversized jean jacket thrown on top or tied around the waist—a slightly more femme take on my home country’s favorite ensemble (no really—the prime minister even wears it).

Even if you’re not totally gung-ho on the layering idea, a denim pinafore, shift, or shirt dress on its own is easily one of the most versatile pieces you can buy. With the right styling, it can be dressed up for work, and on weekends it’s the perfect thing to toss on when you’re too hungover to contemplate putting together a real outfit.

In the gallery, shop 11 easy styles—midi and mini, sleeveless and long-sleeved, patchworked and frayed—and see outfit ideas to help you get started.

1 of 22

Photo: Aibina's Blog

The Limited Color Blocked Dress, $54.95; at Cotton On

Photo: Bisous Natasha

Denim Bib Overall Dress, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: Dans Vogue

Ashley Rowe Short Dress, $170; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Maurices

Hester Denim Wrap Dress, $449; at Kick Pleat

Photo: In My Sunday Best

Sara Denim Dress, $137.02; at Sir the Label

Photo: Nemesis Babe

Dress, $88; at BlankNYC

Photo: The Fashion Eaters

Stella McCartney Denim Dress, $875; at MyTheresa

Photo: Croptopia

The Rolled Sleeve Shirtdress, $288; at Current/Elliott

Photo: Mannequin Parade

Dr Denim Agata Cut-Out Denim Dress, $36.50 (was $73); at ASOS

Photo: Could I Have That

Tie-Shoulder Denim Dress, $52.50; at Simply Be

Photo: Collage Vintage

Marques Almeida Layered Frayed Midi Dress, $520; at Shopbop

