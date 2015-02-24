10 Seriously Cool Denim DIY Projects From YouTube

Denim will never go out of style, but there’s a good chance you’ll get tired of the same pair of jeans sitting in your closet at some point. Instead of tossing them, why not upcycle them into something totally new?

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite denim DIY projects with step-by-step instructions from YouTube!

1. DIY Upcycled Denim Backpack

2. DIY Denim Jackets

3. DIY Ripped Distressed Denim

4. DIY Upcycled Denim Croptop

5. DIY Lace Trim Denim Shorts

6. DIY Denim Messenger Purse

7. DIY Recycle Old Jeans to Make a Denim Pocket Wall Organizer

8. DIY Ombre Bleached Denim Vest

9. DIY Denim Shirt Two Ways

10. DIY Bleached Aztec Denim Shorts