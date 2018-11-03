These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe

Though the age-old adage might have you believe diamonds are a girl’s best friend, the truth is: Denim is a girl’s best friend. Scratch that—it’s everyone’s best friend.
Denim is versatile. It’s hearty. It’s edgy. And somehow, it’s all of those things all at once. It’s a reliable staple you can turn to any time you need something to wear, trust that you’ll look great and rest assured knowing the fabric will withstand pretty much anything you subject it to.
In other words, denim is basically the Holy Grail of clothing.
And this season, the oft-underrated neutral has gotten something of an upgrade. The fabric is no longer limited to its classic repertoire: jeans, jorts, denim jackets, denim minis and chambray shirts. Now, denim’s being rendered in all kinds of structurally fascinating silhouettes—puffy-sleeve dresses, layered pants, paperboy caps and straight-up trench coats.
Even beyond silhouette, 2018’s finest denim duds are anything but ordinary. They’re covered in paint, adorned with feathers and embroidered with colorful thread. Some of them are color-blocked, others are layered. Contemporary denim clothes are more textured, dynamic and graphic than ever—and they’re pretty much guaranteed to turn heads.
Needless to say, we can’t wait to diversify our denim collections; our closets are practically begging for denim pieces that go beyond the standard cuts and colors.
Ahead, you’ll find 31 out-of-the-box denim pieces we’re shopping right now. Because while denim clothes should always be versatile and chic, they certainly don’t have to be boring.
Calvin Klein Jeans Denim Shirt
A denim shift dress with a couple accent patches? Yes, please.
Calvin Klein Jeans denim shirt, $228 at ASOS
Ksenia Schnaider Contrast Jeans
For the shopper who can't decide between jorts and traditional jeans.
Ksenia Schanider contrast jeans, $345 at Shopbop
Kilometre Paris Rue du Bac Denim Tunic
This dress will render you a walking masterpiece.
Kilometre Paris Rue du Bac denim tunic, $3,733 at Matches Fashion
Prada Feather-Trimmed Boyfriend Jeans
You're telling me you don't want feather-covered ankles?
Prada feather-trimmed boyfriend jeans, $1,510 at Net-a-Porter
Ksenia Schnaider Patchwork Blazer
The easiest way to craft your next Canadian tuxedo.
Ksenia Schnaider patchwork blazer, $750 at Shopbop
CO Denim Midi Dress
A lightweight silhouette in a heavy fabric? Perfect for fall.
CO denim midi dress, $625 at Net-a-Porter
Stradivarius Soft Denim Pants
Because everyone deserves a pair of super-soft, wide-leg jeans to cozy up in.
Stradivarius soft denim pants, $60 at ASOS
Sacai Denim and Shell Bomber Jacket
Part sweatshirt, part bomber, part jean jacket—all comfy-cute.
Sacai denim and shell bomber jacket, $1,285 at Net-a-Porter
Denim Skipper Cap
Nod to the updated denim trend in the lowest-maintenance way possible.
Denim skipper cap, $26 at Zara
Marques'Almeida Puff-Sleeve Denim Dress
A denim sundress you could wear year-round.
Marques'Almeida puff-sleeve denim dress, $632 at Matches Fashion
Elizabeth and James Holden Jeans
In case you prefer shades of gray to shades of blue.
Elizabeth and James Holden jeans, $345 at Shopbop
Monse Layered Denim Jacket
Two jackets in one.
Monse layered denim jacket, $1,250 at Net-a-Porter
Cropped Denim Jacket
Who could possibly resist a denim crop top? No one, right?
Cropped denim jacket, $75 at Topshop
Joni Cycling Shorts
Bike shorts aren't going anywhere.
Joni cycling shorts, $55 at Topshop
Marques'Almeida Bubble-Hem Dress
Office-appropriate denim is officially (and unquestionably) a thing.
Marques'Almeida bubble-hem dress, $643 at Matches Fashion
SEA Paneled Denim Jumpsuit
A sleeker but somehow more retro take on overalls.
SEA paneled denim jumpsuit, $435 at Net-a-Porter
Weekday Limited Collection Oversized Trench Coat
Any closet would be made better by a denim trench.
Weekday Limited Collection oversized trench coat, $270 at ASOS
Natasha Zinko Wide-Leg Jeans
A simple cut with seriously bold details.
Natasha Zinko wide-leg jeans, $675 at Farfetch
MCQ Alexander McQueen Denim Jacket
Cozy AF.
MCQ Alexander McQueen denim jacket, $865 at Net-a-Porter
All Things Mochi Brianna Flared Jeans
Kitschy in all the right ways.
All Things Mochi Brianna flared jeans, $448 at Farfetch
Ulla Johnson Stretch-Denim Jumpsuit
Equal parts comfy and structured.
Ulla Johnson stretch-denim jumpsuit, $440 at Net-a-Porter
Grlfrnd Hilary A-Frame Shift
The best of the '60s blended with the best of the '90s.
Grlfrnd Hilary A-frame shift, $248 at Revolve
Adidas Relaxed Denim Baseball Hat
Baseball caps are a must-have. Denim baseball caps are even more of a must-have.
Adidas relaxed denim baseball hat, $28 at Urban Outfitters
The Trento Denim Trucker
Denim Lace-Up Corset Belt
Denim Cycling Shorts
More denim cycling shorts—in case one pair wasn't enough.
Denim cycling shorts, $40 at Zara
The Manchester Denim Trucker
Denim and metallic is an unstoppable combination.
The Manchester denim trucker, $495 at The Mighty Company
See by Chloé Contrast-Panel Denim Skirt
Because suede deserves a little love, too.
See by Chloé contrast-panel denim skirt, $321 at Matches Fashion
MSGM Oversized Denim Trench Coat
You could wear this anywhere.
MSGM oversized denim trench coat, $760 at Net-a-Porter
Denim Patchwork Jacket
Patchwork done in the most graphic way possible.
Denim patchwork jacket, $116 at ASOS
Paper London Belted Mini Skirt
This denim mini transcends seasonality.
Paper London belted mini skirt, $310 at Net-a-Porter
