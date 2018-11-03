StyleCaster
These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Though the age-old adage might have you believe diamonds are a girl’s best friend, the truth is: Denim is a girl’s best friend. Scratch that—it’s everyone’s best friend.

Denim is versatile. It’s hearty. It’s edgy. And somehow, it’s all of those things all at once. It’s a reliable staple you can turn to any time you need something to wear, trust that you’ll look great and rest assured knowing the fabric will withstand pretty much anything you subject it to.

In other words, denim is basically the Holy Grail of clothing.

And this season, the oft-underrated neutral has gotten something of an upgrade. The fabric is no longer limited to its classic repertoire: jeans, jorts, denim jackets, denim minis and chambray shirts. Now, denim’s being rendered in all kinds of structurally fascinating silhouettes—puffy-sleeve dresses, layered pants, paperboy caps and straight-up trench coats.

Even beyond silhouette, 2018’s finest denim duds are anything but ordinary. They’re covered in paint, adorned with feathers and embroidered with colorful thread. Some of them are color-blocked, others are layered. Contemporary denim clothes are more textured, dynamic and graphic than ever—and they’re pretty much guaranteed to turn heads.

Needless to say, we can’t wait to diversify our denim collections; our closets are practically begging for denim pieces that go beyond the standard cuts and colors.

Ahead, you’ll find 31 out-of-the-box denim pieces we’re shopping right now. Because while denim clothes should always be versatile and chic, they certainly don’t have to be boring.

1 of 31
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Calvin Klein Jeans Denim Shirt

A denim shift dress with a couple accent patches? Yes, please.

Calvin Klein Jeans denim shirt, $228 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Ksenia Schnaider Contrast Jeans

For the shopper who can't decide between jorts and traditional jeans.

Ksenia Schanider contrast jeans, $345 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Kilometre Paris Rue du Bac Denim Tunic

This dress will render you a walking masterpiece.

Kilometre Paris Rue du Bac denim tunic, $3,733 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Prada Feather-Trimmed Boyfriend Jeans

You're telling me you don't want feather-covered ankles?

Prada feather-trimmed boyfriend jeans, $1,510 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Ksenia Schnaider Patchwork Blazer

The easiest way to craft your next Canadian tuxedo.

Ksenia Schnaider patchwork blazer, $750 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
CO Denim Midi Dress

A lightweight silhouette in a heavy fabric? Perfect for fall.

CO denim midi dress, $625 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Stradivarius Soft Denim Pants

Because everyone deserves a pair of super-soft, wide-leg jeans to cozy up in.

Stradivarius soft denim pants, $60 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Sacai Denim and Shell Bomber Jacket

Part sweatshirt, part bomber, part jean jacket—all comfy-cute.

Sacai denim and shell bomber jacket, $1,285 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Denim Skipper Cap

Nod to the updated denim trend in the lowest-maintenance way possible.

Denim skipper cap, $26 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Marques'Almeida Puff-Sleeve Denim Dress

A denim sundress you could wear year-round.

Marques'Almeida puff-sleeve denim dress, $632 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Elizabeth and James Holden Jeans

In case you prefer shades of gray to shades of blue.

Elizabeth and James Holden jeans, $345 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Monse Layered Denim Jacket

Two jackets in one.

Monse layered denim jacket, $1,250 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Cropped Denim Jacket

Who could possibly resist a denim crop top? No one, right?

Cropped denim jacket, $75 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Joni Cycling Shorts

Bike shorts aren't going anywhere.

Joni cycling shorts, $55 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Marques'Almeida Bubble-Hem Dress

Office-appropriate denim is officially (and unquestionably) a thing.

Marques'Almeida bubble-hem dress, $643 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
SEA Paneled Denim Jumpsuit

A sleeker but somehow more retro take on overalls.

SEA paneled denim jumpsuit, $435 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Weekday Limited Collection Oversized Trench Coat

Any closet would be made better by a denim trench.

Weekday Limited Collection oversized trench coat, $270 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Natasha Zinko Wide-Leg Jeans

A simple cut with seriously bold details.

Natasha Zinko wide-leg jeans, $675 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
MCQ Alexander McQueen Denim Jacket

Cozy AF.

MCQ Alexander McQueen denim jacket, $865 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
All Things Mochi Brianna Flared Jeans

Kitschy in all the right ways.

All Things Mochi Brianna flared jeans, $448 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Ulla Johnson Stretch-Denim Jumpsuit

Equal parts comfy and structured.

Ulla Johnson stretch-denim jumpsuit, $440 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Grlfrnd Hilary A-Frame Shift

The best of the '60s blended with the best of the '90s.

Grlfrnd Hilary A-frame shift, $248 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Adidas Relaxed Denim Baseball Hat

Baseball caps are a must-have. Denim baseball caps are even more of a must-have.

Adidas relaxed denim baseball hat, $28 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
The Trento Denim Trucker

Denim on denim—on denim on denim.

The Trento denim trucker, $345 at The Mighty Company

Photo: The Mighty Company.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Denim Lace-Up Corset Belt

All kinds of cool.

Denim lace-up corset belt, $5 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Denim Cycling Shorts

More denim cycling shorts—in case one pair wasn't enough.

Denim cycling shorts, $40 at Zara

Photo: Zara.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
The Manchester Denim Trucker

Denim and metallic is an unstoppable combination.

The Manchester denim trucker, $495 at The Mighty Company

Photo: The Mighty Company.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
See by Chloé Contrast-Panel Denim Skirt

Because suede deserves a little love, too.

See by Chloé contrast-panel denim skirt, $321 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
MSGM Oversized Denim Trench Coat

You could wear this anywhere.

MSGM oversized denim trench coat, $760 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Denim Patchwork Jacket

Patchwork done in the most graphic way possible.

Denim patchwork jacket, $116 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | These 31 Out-of-the-Box Denim Pieces Will Flesh Out Your Fall Wardrobe
Paper London Belted Mini Skirt

This denim mini transcends seasonality.

Paper London belted mini skirt, $310 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.

