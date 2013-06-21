Want: A Supremely Stylish Backpack That’s Also Socially Conscious

What: A compact reverse-denim backpack from socially responsible retailer Everlane.

Why: The way we see it, it’s a win-win situation: Backpacks are super hot right now (and this one will match everything), yet it’s also made by a company that ensures information regarding its factories is readily available.

How: The water-resistant twill is ideal for weekend jaunts to the country or the beach, but it’ll work just as well when worn as an everyday bag paired with a sundress, sneakers, and a stylish straw hat.

Reverse-Denim Small Zipper Backpack, $60; at Everlane