Demure Beach Lady: 12 Cover Ups to Keep it Classy

Beach season rolls around and it seems that all anyone can talk about are bathing suits, but it takes so much more to a complete beach bag than that tiny bikini and some sunblock. In fact, I’d argue that what you put over the suit is more important than the suit itself. Think about it if you’re on a beach resort type of vacation, then chances are you’ll spend the majority of your time doing off-site, tourist-y activities, not actually laying around the beach in your swimsuit. Click through for some super-cute toppers that can take you from a beach to a BBQ and beyond.

Cover it Up, Beach!