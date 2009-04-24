Democratization of Fashion

The fashion industry is always searching for new, young talent, which is exactly why more and more designers and modeling agencies are turning to you. They also, it seems want to get all the reward without the work because companies are launching open calls left and right.

Diddy started it off this week by searching for a new face of Sean John, but now Liberty of London and V Magazine are also holding talent competitions.

Tomorrow Liberty of London is calling all amateur designers to compete in an Open Design Day with the chance to see one of their designs produced and sold by the British brand.

V Magazine is also launching “V A Model” with Ford Models. Get it, “be a model,” “V A Model.” Models can submit photos online for the chance at becoming the next face of Ford Models. Last year’s winner was Amanda Laine, who was one of my favorites on the catwalk this season. You can expect some pretty stiff competition.