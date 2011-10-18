Demi, Zachary Quinto and more at ‘Margin Call’ After-Party

Last night at the screening for Margin Call, the stars rushed the Boom Boom Room in NYC for an after-party of sparkles, celebs and champagne Red Bulls (or as I like to call it…Monday).

While producer, actor and proud IT guy-of-the-moment Zachary Quinto bashfully told StyleCaster about how pleased he was with his first production, Stanley Tucci and Zoe Kravitz scored some stellar face time as they chatted front & center at the bar. Gossip Girl star Penn Badgely stole the scene when he walked into the room (even though his curly ‘fro had already been there for three minutes). He played off his ‘do with an apathetic charm, acting like StyleCaster was the first to point out his locks of love.

So after flirting with — I mean interviewing — Lonely Boy, we headed up to the roof to catch up with fellow Margin star Kevin Spacey. Spacey — who plays the movie’s bossman — eagerly pointed out the landmarks of the city (in an effort to spot 1 Penn Plaza where the movie was shot). He giddily told us about how the cast spent 17 days straight at that location; how’s that for team bonding?

But the real studs of the evening were the diamonds dangling from Demi Moore‘s lobes. Decked out in a Zac Posen dress, Brian Atwood shoes, and ForeverMark earrings, @MrsKutcher strutted through the screening with a sparkle in her step. (And we know these were ForeverMark’s new line of conflict-free diamonds, because even the oh-so philanthropic Miss Universe candidate, Miss Haiti, rocked the same line of rocks.)

So we know Ashton wasn’t the guy behind Demi’s glow last night — that honor goes to the oh-so-dapper Mr. Brad Goreski. (Just in case any of you Rachel Zoe fans were wondering.)

All-in-all, a good start to the week. There’s nothing like a champagne “glow” on a Tuesday morning.