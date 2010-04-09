Demi Moore Wows in Marchesa for the Premiere of ‘The Joneses’

Demi Moore in Marchesa. Photos: INF

We get it Demi, you have the hot young guy and the hot young bod– you’ve figured out how to defy the passage of time. The raven-haired stunner stepped out in Fall ’10 Marchesa for the opening night of her new flick The Joneses. The fuchsia suede mini with subtle paisley detail, and less than subtle bustle-ruffle screamed star power. With little jewelry save for her omnipresent Kabbalah string bracelet, her hidden platform Brian Atwood Maniac silver pumps get all of the attention they deserve.

What would a night out be without a twitter message to announce it? Mrs. Kutcher posted the below TwitPic last night and tweeted, “About to head to my premiere for The Joneses with hubby!” She should have added: looking ah-mazing.

