Demi Moore Plays It Demure In A Strapless LBD By Loewe

Demi Moore and hubby Ashton Kutcher at Time’s 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala. Photo: Rob Kim / Retna Digital

With her girlish figure, Demi Moore can get away with just about anything. Last she caught our eye, she donned a bright fuschia Marchesa mini. So when she walked the carpet at Time‘s 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala last night, we loved that she mixed up her look yet again. Moore wore a strapless LBD by Spanish label Loewe and rather than going skin-tight the fit was almost demure. Mrs.Kutcher may not have made the mag’s cut Marc Jacobs is the only fashion designer who made the list by the way but she showed up to support her social media savant hubby who did.

Paired with a mirrored Ferragamo clutch and Cartier diamonds, Demi looked the part of perfect trophy wife standing aside Ashton with her raven hair worn loose not that the actress and mother of four plays the role in real life.

We love the bit of sheen in Demi’s knee-length frock, but what do you think of her ladylike look? Let us know in the comments.