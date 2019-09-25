Demi Moore Wore the Perfect Fall Matching Set to Her NYC Book Signing

Scroll To See More Images

In case you missed it, icon Demi Moore has written a book called Inside Out—and it’s officially available to read as of September 24. The actress now has another notch on her belt of success (It’s a thing! Let me live!) and I am in full support of this new venture. Plus, Demi Moore’s book signing outfit was the cherry on top of it all. In my opinion, books and fashion should go together like bread and butter, and definitely should not be mutually exclusive. Seeing Moore show up to her NYC book signing in the cutest fall outfit made my day, and—don’t judge me for this—even more excited to read her memoir.

Posing for the paparazzi outside of Barnes and Noble, Demi Moore sported the perfect fall matching set. The subtle plaid check and neutral colors made this ensemble the autumnal look we all deserve. Because the weather has yet to really cool down enough to wear coats, Moore kept hers on her arm—which made it that much easier to see her whole look. The actress and author belted the top of the set with a black statement belt and paired the entire ensemble with black sunnies and seriously cute black loafers. With her long hair blowing in the wind, Demi Moore looked like a fall dream.

Demi Moore’s memoir has already sparked some light controversy due to the fact that she mentions a lot about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher. While on Ellen, Moore does say that she talked to Kutcher before publishing the book, which theoretically means he approved of everything in the memoir. I guess only time will tell how this plays out, but I cannot wait to get the inside scoop on it all. Demi Moore is kind of like the adult version of Gossip Girl, and I love it. You spill that tea, Demi.