Demi Moore: Louvre Lover

After spending some time with hubby Ashton Kutcher in Nice earlier this year, Demi Moore is back in France to promote her fragrance “Wanted.” This time the Ghost star spent her afternoon touring the Louvre with daughters Scout and Tallulah, flanked by security guards. The Twitter addict took to the site, sending pictures of the Mona Lisa and re-tweeting to Ashton: “This one is for you baby! Direct from the Louvre. Eros waking his love Psyche.”

After a busy day of sightseeing and tweeting, Demi got down to business heading back to the Louvre for her fragrance launch. In a stunning feathered Prabal Gurung dress, Mrs. Kutcher tweeted yet again to show off her red carpet style and give credit to the wonderful young designer.

What do you think of Demi’s Twitter addiction…Too much? Or endearing?