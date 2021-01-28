Demi Moore Walking The Fendi Runway At PFW Is So Random

Demi Moore has a pretty extensive Hollywood resume, and now, it looks like the movie star can officially add “high-fashion supermodel” to her skillset. ICYMI, Moore walked in Fendi’s haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week, and while I honestly did not expect to see her there, I’m not mad about it. I love a surprise face on the runway!

Why attend a fashion show when you can be the star? Moore didn’t just strut, she opened the show, which celebrated Kim Jones’ first collection for the iconic brand. Moore donned a structured black silk suit with a plunging neckline, accessorized with some major statement jewelry. Her dangly earrings were so long that I honestly thought they were straps when I first saw photos from the show. Talk about going big!

In addition to her ‘fit, I have to hype up her glam, too. The makeup for the show consisted of cool-toned slightly smoky brown eye looks and matte (yet radiant) skin. Following in the simple-yet-chic vibe, her hair was pulled back into a sleek low ponytail. The fashion lesson to learn here? When rocking a bold look or statement accessory, a pared-down beauty routine creates the perfect balance.

Moore, who has been in the biz for ages, has become something of a fashion darling in recent years. Kim Jones tapped the 58-year-old to appear in a book of portraits for Dior in 2019 and Moore also appeared in Rihanna’s highly-praised Savage X Fenty fashion show late last year. Her screen time in the special may have been brief, but it was iconic nonetheless. Who could forget her sexy black fishnet bodysuit??

I was pumped to see Demi at Fendi, but one iconic appearance wasn’t enough! The runway at this haute couture Spring/Summer 2021 show was truly a who’s-who of fashion royalty. Moore was joined by the likes of ‘90s supermodels Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, it-girl models like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevigne, and mother-daughter-supermodel-duo Kate and Lila Moss. I’m seriously still drooling over Lila’s pearl-encrusted sheer gown.

Still, all the aforementioned women are models, while Moore is a movie star. Normally when you spot an A-list celebrity at fashion week, they’re sitting in the front row. But to see them coming down the runway? It’s a bit more unexpected.

That said, Moore’s Fendi appearance is just the latest example of designers tapping beloved Hollywood talent to dress up and dash down the runways. Suddenly, it feels like top designers have an obsession with actresses and singers who can moonlight as models! Highlights include Jennifer Lopez closing out the Spring/Summer 2020 Versace show in Milan wearing a modern version of her legendary green Grammys dress and a bevy of celebs from Lizzo to Erika Jayne walking in the same Savage X Fenty Show as Moore.

So long as my faves don’t quit their day jobs, I’m all in favor of them modeling on the side, and I loved this fun moment at Fendi. More Moore, please!