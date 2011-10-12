Demi Moore Appears In Ann Taylor Holiday Campaign

While the rumors keep swirling about the demise of her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore manages to appear completely unruffled as the new face of Ann Taylor‘s holiday collection. Shot by photographer Norman Jean Roy, the campaign is simple and sleek, with Demi lying in the middle of some lovely artificial snow in the middle of Los Angeles.

The Sun Valley, Idaho resident looks Botox’d and beautiful in tweed pants, a statement necklace and a faux chinchilla stole. The actress is apparently a huge fan of the line, tellingPeople that, “My holiday favorites at Ann Taylor are the amazing sweaters and all the little moments of faux fur and beading. There are so many perfect presents.” (Is it just me, or does anyone else have a hard time picturing Moore’s former celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe scouring the racks at the store in a desperate bid to find her the perfect beaded cardigan?)

While I can’t say I’ve the biggest Ann Taylor fan, these clothes look less frumpy than usual. I’m impressed — but I’m mostly impressed with how ridiculously good Demi looks at 48. Not commenting on the Ashton cheating rumors or anything here, but you would have to be the biggest moron ever to give up this total cougar goddess.