Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Have Broken Up After Six Years

It’s been a week for young Hollywood breakups: Taylor and Calvin, Gigi and Zayn, now Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama.

The couple—who were together for six years—both announced the news on Instagram, writing “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another.”

Valderrama, 36, and Lovato, 23, met while filming a PSA in 2010 and were last seen together at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 22, and out to dinner in Beverly Hills on May 24.