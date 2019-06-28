Demi Lovato’s New Tiny Tattoo Has A Very Powerful Message

Sometimes you have to be your own hype-woman. Demi Lovato’s new finger tattoo has a powerful meaning, and we think it’s so important. Since her accidental overdose in July 2018–the singer/actress has been focussing on herself and her well-being. Demi has done several detoxes from social media, and she’s stepped away from the spotlight almost entirely. She deleted all of her Instagram posts before November 6, 2018, and she’s even distanced herself from past friends and lovers including the Jonas Brothers and Wilmer Valderrama. It looks like Demi has one main focus these days, herself.

The Tell Me You Love Me songstress recently revealed some new ink, and though it’s super tiny, it packs a powerful punch. She got on Instagram to share her new tat–the word “ME” on her ring finger. In the caption under the photo she wrote, “Me first 🖤 thank you @winterstone for my new forever reminder.. #i🖤me.” Fans are celebrating the message saying things like, “This is the best.” and “Love this!!!” Snagging such an immense amount of fame and wealth at a very young age would have been a whirlwind for anyone. Thankfully, Lovato is on the other side of things, and she is working actively on her recovering.

Her shiny new tat isn’t the only thing that Demi fans are celebrating. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is also releasing new music soon. In a recent Instagram story, she posted, “You know what’s great about making an album? You get to say anything you want, be as open and honest as possible, and finally tell your side of the story regardless of who might not like it.”

She just signed with Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun–so we expect some fire hits soon!