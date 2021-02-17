Demi Lovato Reveals Doctors Told Her She Had ‘5 to 10 More Minutes’ to Live After Her Past Overdose

Opening up. Demi Lovato suffered strokes and a heart attack after her overdose in 2018, she revealed in a new trailer for her upcoming four-part docuseries, titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

The “Confident” singer, 28, was found unconscious in her Los Angeles home after a near-fatal overdose in July 2018. While the Grammy-nominated singer has revealed few details about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction in the years since, she is finally ready to speak up in a documentary for YouTube. In a trailer released on Wednesday, February 17, for Dancing With the Devil—which is set to premiere on March 23, 2021—Demi shared some surprising details about her overdose.

“I had three strokes,” Demi revealed in the documentary’s trailer. “I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.” The Disney Channel alum went on to explain, “I crossed a line that I had never crossed,” as her friend and actor Matthew Scott Montgomery suggested, “Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that?”

During a Television Critics Association panel for the documentary on Wednesday, Demi spoke more to reporters about the effects of her overdose on her life all these years later. The singer revealed that she still experiences “blind spots” in her vision due to “brain damage” she suffered as a result of her difficult experience.

“I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today. I don’t drive a car, because I have blind spots on my vision,” she told reporters, as per People. “And I also for a long time had a really hard time reading. It was a big deal when I was able to read out of a book, which was like two months later because my vision was so blurry.”

“Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned,” she added in a statement to People. “It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don’t regret anything.”

She concluded, “I’m so proud of the person I am today. And I’m so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn’t be more grateful that I had someone by my side.”