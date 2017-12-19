Demi Lovato’s Little Sister Is All Grown Up, and Looks Exactly Like Her

Demi Lovato might have a mini-me on her tail, and it’s someone very, very close to the family: her 16-year-old little sister, Madison De La Garza. On Monday, the two celebrated De La Garza’s sweet 16 birthday bash. And though we’re sure the celebration featured tons of surprises, one thing that astonished fans was how much the 25-year-old singer’s baby sister grew up to look exactly like her.

Old-school Lovato fans will likely remember De La Garza as her adorable baby sister who would tag along with her to red-carpet events, and eventually dabbled in her own acting career with shows like “Desperate Housewives.” But if you haven’t followed Lovato closely, you might not have seen De La Garza’s bloom. Turns out, she’s all grown up and looks identical to her older sis.

In a selfie shared on Snapchat, Lovato and De La Garza practically looked like twins with matching dark brown locks (which were both styled in voluminous, loose waves), similar peachy makeup, and identical pouts. Lovato even shared a few funny filter selfies of the two, where the sisters’ 10-year age difference was pretty much nonexistent.

While De La Garza and Lovato seem close today, their relationship almost ended a few years ago when the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s struggle with drugs and alcohol reached an all-time low. In an interview on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” Lovato revealed that her parents banned her from seeing De La Garza until she went sober. She credits the intervention as the defining moment she decided to turn her life around.

“I knew that I had a lot of life ahead of me but one of the main reasons of getting sober was so that I could be around my little sister because my mom and dad [said I couldn’t be around her] if I was doing stuff,” Lovato said.

We’re glad that Lovato and De La Garza are in a better place now, because they have a lot of happy (and twinning) moments ahead of them.