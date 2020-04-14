Demi Lovato Just Revealed Where Her Friendship With Selena Gomez Stands

It’s been 18 years since Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez met on the set of Barney in 2002. Since then, they’ve had an on-and-off friendship. But are Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez friends again in 2020? Demi revealed the status of her friendship with Selena in an April 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, and sorry Delena shippers, it looks like these former BFFs are still in their off period.

“When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her,” Demi said when asked if she’s still friends with Selena. “I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Demi’s comment comes after fans thought she and Selena had reunited following the Sonny With a Chance alum’s performance of “Anyone” at the 2020 Grammys in January. The performance was Demi’s first public appearance since her near-fatal drug overdose in 2018. After her performance, Selena posted a photo of Demi at the Grammys on her Instagram Story, with the caption: “I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery.”

As fans know, Demi and Selena met as child actors on Barney in 2002. Years later, they starred on the Disney Channel together and became fan-favorites for their authentic and longtime friendship. But somewhere along the way, the two fell out. And while they’ve come back together a few times over their relationship, it looks like Demi and Selena still aren’t friends again.

In November 2018, Demi unfollowed Selena, as well as other longtime friends, such as Nick Jonas and Iggy Azalea, on Instagram. It’s unclear if Demi and Selena will ever find their way back to each other, but it’s nice to know that they will still have love for each other no matter what.