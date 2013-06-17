Demi Lovato is the Latest Star to Wear Saint Laurent on the Red Carpet

Ever since Hedi Slimane took the helm at Saint Laurent, the buzzy French label has been dressing a variety of celebrities—from Angelina Jolie, who has seemingly replaced her beloved Versace with the brand, to Kim Kardashian, who made it her go-to maternity label. The latest star to wear Slimane’s sleek designs on the red carpet: Demi Lovato, who wore a Saint Laurent mini paired with Saint Laurent pumps last night at the 2013 MuchMusic Video Awards.

Considering Lovato—a former Disney star—has a longstanding relationship with Topshop (they essentially clothed her for every episode during her stint on mediocre reality show “The X Factor”), we were fairly surprised to see her taking a much more high-fashion approach to yesterday’s red carpet. The price point also is way higher: This particular dress can be scooped up for the not-so-cheap price of $2,100 on Harrods’ website.

The 20-year-old singer has made plenty of tabloid headlines thanks to a rehab stint back in 2010, though she seems to be more confident than ever. After struggling with a much-publicized eating disorder, Lovato has embraced her body, and clearly doesn’t shy away from ultra-leggy looks. However, we’d wager that the starlet should take even bigger style risks, and stray from the black and metallic motif she’s so seriously fond of.

What do you think of the latest star in Saint Laurent—does she fit in with the brand’s sensibilities?

MORE ON STYLECASTER:

Cara Delevingne’s Saint Laurent Dress Cost $68,000

To Discuss: Is Saint Laurent Angelina Jolie’s New Versace

Angelina Jolie Wows in Saint Laurent On First Post-Mastectomy Red Carpet